School bus narrowly misses house after colliding with car in Abaco

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A CHAOTIC scene unfolded yesterday after students were forced to escape a school bus after it collided with a car, then narrowly missing a nearby house by inches.

The incident occurred after the bus driver picked up high school students from a career fair held at the government complex in Marsh Harbour. While transporting the students back to SC Bootle High School, the crash happened.

One student, speaking to The Tribune, said he was seated near the stairs when the bus suddenly began moving at speed. Moments later, it collided with a car. The driver then allegedly veered sharply to avoid crashing into a nearby house.

Students began screaming, panicking, crying, and rushing to exit the bus. Videos circulating on social media showed some students jumping out of windows, while others escaped through the back door.

The Tribune understands that no one was seriously injured. The crash occurred approximately three minutes away from the school.

Teachers responded to the scene and transported the students safely back to campus.

Another bus driver described the driver involved in the incident as responsible, noting that he typically operates a 25-mile route but had been assigned a 65-mile run yesterday.