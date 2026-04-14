Suspect faces court for armed robbery and Collins Avenue rapes

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of a series of rapes and armed robberies in the Collins Avenue area over the past month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Lyndon Taylor, 29, armed with a handgun, forced two women into their vehicle while they were outside a business on East Street around 12am on March 22.

The accused allegedly extorted $200 from one of the women. During the ordeal, one woman escaped the vehicle.

Taylor allegedly forced the remaining 20-year-old woman to drive to a secluded area on Collins Avenue, where he raped her at gunpoint. The defendant also allegedly stole the victim’s pink iPad.

Police later intercepted the vehicle on Ragged Island Street, but the defendant fled on foot.

Taylor allegedly accosted a 17-year-old girl while she was walking on Collins Avenue and raped her in an abandoned building at gunpoint around 10pm on April 2.

He is also accused of forcing an 18-year-old woman, who was walking in the area, at gunpoint into an abandoned building on Collins Avenue and raping her around 11pm on April 4. The defendant allegedly stole the victim’s pink iPhone 13.

Taylor was not required to enter a plea to charges of extortion, three counts of rape and two counts of armed robbery before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

The court was told the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Taylor was informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his voluntary bill of indictment on August 20.

Wilber Deleveaux represented the accused, while Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted.