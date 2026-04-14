Two arrested after fake voter card found at NIB

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SUSPECTED fake voter’s card presented at the National Insurance Board has led to the arrest of two people, including a Parliamentary Registration Department worker, in a case that comes amid heightened concerns about document fraud ahead of the May 12 general election.

Police said the incident unfolded around 11.30am on April 9, when NIB officials alerted officers after the document was discovered.

A 33-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene. About an hour later, a 31-year-old Bahamian male employee of the Parliamentary Registration Department was also detained.

Both remain in custody assisting police. No charges had been filed up to the time of yesterday’s police report.

In a statement attributed to Parliamentary Registration Department Commissioner Harrison Thompson after the arrests, the government said the case forms part of a broader, multi-agency effort to detect and prevent fraud, including within government agencies. The statement suggested the suspect faces a charge of fraud by false pretences.

“I am satisfied that the persons involved were seeking to use fraudulent voter cards to obtain other supporting identification documents, rather than for the purpose of voting,” the statement said.

It added that the attempt to secure an NIB smart card triggered internal checks after officials detected the absence of a parliamentary seal and mismatched identification details.

“I also wish to advise the public that possession of a fraudulent voter card does not allow a person to vote,” the PRD statement said. “An authentic voter card carries the parliamentary seal embedded into the card, along with security features that cannot be copied. A card without these features is invalid and will be detected. All government agencies have been on heightened alert for the past year, with stronger scrutiny of official documents.

“I have said from the start that there is a cross-agency approach to identify fraud. There is no working around the checks and balances that are in place. There are too many layers of verification across government agencies.”

The development comes amid heightened concern about document fraud in The Bahamas ahead of the May 12 general election, with allegations of widespread fraud dominating political discourse.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has claimed that investigations are ongoing into hundreds of fraudulent documents, including cases linked to the voters' register. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, however, has accused the opposition of exaggerating the issue.



