American man fined $5,000 after attacking police at Goodman’s Bay

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American was fined $5,000 after admitting to attacking four police officers and resisting arrest at Goodman’s Bay Beach last weekend.

Justin Greenfield, also known as “Bobby Bryant”, 32, of New Jersey, resisted arrest by Police Constable 4416 Brown on April 11. During the same incident, Greenfield assaulted PC Brown, Inspector A Rolle, Police Constable 4534 Adderley, and Police Constable 4729 Jean.

Greenfield was also accused of deceiving officers Adderley and Jean and behaving disorderly at Goodman’s Bay and the Cable Beach Police Station.

He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and four counts of assaulting a police officer before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

The remaining charges of disorderly behaviour, deceit of a public officer, and disorderly behaviour in a police station were withdrawn.

Greenfield expressed remorse for his actions.

Under Section 57 of the Police Act (2009), he was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine or face six months in prison.

He was also ordered to compensate the officers a combined $2,000 or face a similar six-month prison term.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.