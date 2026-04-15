Former US Ambassador to The Bahamas dies at 86

THE US Embassy in Nassau has paid tribute to former US Ambassador to The Bahamas Arthur Schechter, praising his role in strengthening ties between the two countries and expressing condolences to his family.

Schechter died on Monday at 86.

In a statement, the embassy said Ambassador Herschel Walker, Julie Walker, and embassy staff said they were deeply saddened by Schechter’s passing and extended their condolences to his wife, Joyce Schechter, his children, Leslie Schechter Karpas and Jennifer Schechter Rosen, and others who worked with him during his career.

Schechter served as US Ambassador to The Bahamas from 1998 to 2001, arriving in New Providence in October 1998 and presenting his credentials to then Governor General Sir Orville Turnquest on October 29, 1998.

The embassy said he served with dedication and distinction, helping to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and The Bahamas.

The embassy said during his tenure, Schechter was credited with advancing cooperation on regional security, economic development, and democratic governance. The embassy said his work also contributed to deeper collaboration on law enforcement, counter-narcotics efforts, and disaster preparedness.

He was also described as engaged with the Bahamian community, supporting cultural exchanges and educational initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The statement said his commitment to dialogue and mutual respect left a lasting impression on colleagues and partners across The Bahamas.

The embassy said his legacy continues in the relationship between the United States and The Bahamas, adding that his service helped lay the foundation for ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

The embassy said it joins the people of The Bahamas in remembering Schechter’s life and service with gratitude and respect.