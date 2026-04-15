Husband of missing US woman speaks out after release

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE husband of a missing American woman who disappeared from their small boat ten days ago said he remains focused on finding her after police released him from custody due to insufficient evidence to bring charges.

Brian Hooker, 59, told NBC News he believes he is being viewed as a suspect in part because of media attention surrounding the case, but said he welcomes the spotlight in hopes it will aid in wife Lynette’s safe return.

According to NBC, Mr Hooker declined to discuss details of the night his wife disappeared or the direction of the investigation, citing the ongoing police probe. He remains a suspect as the investigation ‘pending further inquiries.’

He described his wife as central to his life, saying they have been together for almost half of his life and that they have not been apart for this long in 25 years.

Mr Hooker also said police asked whether he had ever harmed his wife, which he denied.

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles reportedly told NBC investigators have recovered only a flotation device so far, which remains the sole piece of evidence. She said police remain hopeful Hooker will be found and that search efforts will continue.

Previous reports indicated that a friend of Hooker shared text exchanges from 2024 following a separation between the couple, suggesting tension in the relationship.

Hooker’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, 28, told NewsNation she planned to travel to The Bahamas as the search continues.

Ms Aylesworth said she spoke with the US Coast Guard, which she claimed provided information to Bahamian authorities about the couple’s relationship, to assist the Royal Bahamas Police Force investigation. She added that US authorities would also be conducting their own inquiries.

She further alleged that the information shared included claims of Mr Hooker’s “criminal history of possible child abuse and choking out” Hooker, according to NewsNation.

Ms Aylesworth said she has not spoken to Mr Hooker since the night of her mother’s disappearance, when he told her Hooker had fallen overboard. She said she has not responded to his subsequent attempts to contact her by phone, text, or voicemail.

In a statement, Mr Hooker’s attorney, Terrel Butler, said her client will not participate in further media interviews for now so he can focus on the search.

“Mr Hooker’s primary focus remains the search for his wife of 25 years. He is dedicating his full emotional and physical energy toward coordinating with relevant parties to find her,” the statement said.

She said any significant updates would be issued through formal statements and thanked local and international media for their coverage.