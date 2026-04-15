Man accused of indecently assaulting cousin gets bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of indecently assaulting his female cousin at a house in Sunset Park last week was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege the 36-year-old defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, hugged the 23-year-old woman from behind while his pants were partially down and rubbed his penis against her back on April 10.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. He must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

The accused returns for trial on June 25.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused, while Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case.



