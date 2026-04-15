Pastor Bethel says FNM lottery proposal insults Bahamian voters

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PASTOR Lyall Bethel has accused the Free National Movement of defying the will of Bahamian voters with its proposal to introduce a national lottery, calling the move “a slap in the face” to those who rejected such measures in a national referendum.

Mr Bethel, the previous co-leader of the Save Our Bahamas campaign, said he was “stunned” by the FNM’s position, emphasising that both web shop regulation and a national lottery were rejected by voters in the 2013 referendum.

“To see the opposition wade foolishly and recklessly into this conversation with talk of a national lottery is insulting and a slap in the face to the majority of Bahamians who said NO to BOTH the proliferation of numbers house gambling AND a national lottery,” he wrote in a Letter to the Editor. “THE PEOPLE SAID NO!”

Mr Bethel pointed to referendum results showing 59.56 percent of voters rejected a national lottery and 60.71 percent opposed the regulation and taxation of web shops.

He said the FNM had forfeited what he described as a moral distinction with voters opposed to gambling.

“With an opportunity to show the voting public that they respected the wishes of the Bahamian people and the vast majority of churches, the FNM has thrown away that clear advantage and distinction in the minds of the Bahamian voters by this unnecessary action,” he wrote.

The intervention follows FNM leader Michael Pintard's announcement of plans for a state-run lottery, describing it as a potential revenue stream for national development. The proposal has revived a long-running national debate, with past attempts stalled amid concerns about social impact and feasibility.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has dismissed the proposal as a “gimmick”, while other religious leaders have renewed objections, citing the outcome of the referendum and the social effects of gambling.

Mr Bethel argued that gambling has harmed the country, describing it as “a parasitic pariah on the soul of this country” and warning that expanding it through a national lottery would worsen existing problems.

He also questioned whether proceeds from a lottery would be used as promised, citing concerns about government management of public funds.

“Bahamians are tired of waste, corruption, failed rehashed ideas peddled by one government after the other,” he wrote.

Mr Bethel urged Mr Pintard to reverse course, warning that the proposal could cost political support.

“I urge Mr Pintard to step back from this reckless, foolish decision that will cost you more votes than you think you gained,” he wrote.

He added that the proposal risked alienating church groups and voters who opposed gambling, insisting the referendum result should remain decisive.

“The people said NO to a National Lottery! What part of ‘NO’ is unclear to the FNM?” he wrote.



