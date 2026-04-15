Pastor Bethel says FNM lottery proposal insults Bahamian voters

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PASTOR Lyall Bethel has accused the Free National Movement of defying the will of Bahamian voters with its proposal to introduce a national lottery, calling the move “a slap in the face” to those who rejected such measures in a national referendum.
Mr Bethel, the previous co-leader of the Save Our Bahamas campaign, said he was “stunned” by the FNM’s position, emphasising that both web shop regulation and a national lottery were rejected by voters in the 2013 referendum.
“To see the opposition wade foolishly and recklessly into this conversation with talk of a national lottery is insulting and a slap in the face to the majority of Bahamians who said NO to BOTH the proliferation of numbers house gambling AND a national lottery,” he wrote in a Letter to the Editor. “THE PEOPLE SAID NO!”
Mr Bethel pointed to referendum results showing 59.56 percent of voters rejected a national lottery and 60.71 percent opposed the regulation and taxation of web shops.
He said the FNM had forfeited what he described as a moral distinction with voters opposed to gambling.
“With an opportunity to show the voting public that they respected the wishes of the Bahamian people and the vast majority of churches, the FNM has thrown away that clear advantage and distinction in the minds of the Bahamian voters by this unnecessary action,” he wrote.
The intervention follows FNM leader Michael Pintard's announcement of plans for a state-run lottery, describing it as a potential revenue stream for national development. The proposal has revived a long-running national debate, with past attempts stalled amid concerns about social impact and feasibility.
Prime Minister Philip Davis has dismissed the proposal as a “gimmick”, while other religious leaders have renewed objections, citing the outcome of the referendum and the social effects of gambling.
Mr Bethel argued that gambling has harmed the country, describing it as “a parasitic pariah on the soul of this country” and warning that expanding it through a national lottery would worsen existing problems.
He also questioned whether proceeds from a lottery would be used as promised, citing concerns about government management of public funds.
“Bahamians are tired of waste, corruption, failed rehashed ideas peddled by one government after the other,” he wrote.
Mr Bethel urged Mr Pintard to reverse course, warning that the proposal could cost political support.
“I urge Mr Pintard to step back from this reckless, foolish decision that will cost you more votes than you think you gained,” he wrote.
He added that the proposal risked alienating church groups and voters who opposed gambling, insisting the referendum result should remain decisive.
“The people said NO to a National Lottery! What part of ‘NO’ is unclear to the FNM?” he wrote.
Comments
DaGoobs 21 hours, 12 minutes ago
Sorry Pastor Lyall but I think you are wrong. We got messed over in 2014 on this issue by Perry Christie because his way was not well thought out nor well explained and we don't need to get messed over again. This can be a good thing in some ways if it is handled the right way by the government using the right people to run it and with the right intentions to benefit the widest groups of people in the country, not just a greedy few.
SP 20 hours, 22 minutes ago
PASTOR Lyall Bethel has serious symptoms of selective memory failure and political boot licking!
He conveniently forgets voting Bahamians totally rejected gambling and was ignored by the same government he's supporting today.
National lotteries are widely credited for subsidizing education, healthcare, and any number of public areas where governments fall short all around the world.
The Bahamas government is deficient in every sphere imaginable.
Obviously, a National lottery would mean a portion of gambling revenue would go for the good of the general public and less for the operators which explains the PLP opposition.
How a pasture could blatantly prostitute himself against the good of the populace is beyond comprehension.
bahamianson 20 hours, 10 minutes ago
Pastor Bethell, i respect your view, however , the horse has left the barn . Now, let the government control it. The may festival where the girls dance in strings will simulating sex needs to go as well. However, that horse has left, also.
whatsup 17 hours, 57 minutes ago
So the pastor is afraid that a National Lottery will result in the gambling shops being closed down and rightfully so. A National Lottery would benefit all Bahamians and not just one man who is running under the PLP. He needs to go out of business!!
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