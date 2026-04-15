Pintard defends lottery plan; calls Davis 'architect of gimmicks'

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard used his keynote address at the party’s southern zone rally last night to vigorously defend his proposed national lottery, pushing back against criticism from Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and positioning the initiative as a structured and accountable revenue stream for national development.

Addressing supporters at Golden Gates Park under the theme “Fire Forward”, Mr Pintard accused the Prime Minister of hypocrisy after dismissing the proposal as a “gimmick”, arguing instead that the plan is rooted in transparency and oversight.

“To label the initiative by something that truly applies to them so they started talking about gimmicks,” Mr Pintard said.

“The prime minister, the chief architect of gimmicks. They started talking about slash funds and if you look in the dictionary next to slash funds, you will see the picture of the prime minister.

“We went further we said that our proposal includes accountability, independent oversight, so that your money cannot be redirected and misused by politicians.”

Mr Pintard reiterated that the proposed lottery would be operated under strict regulatory controls and supervised by an independent board, ensuring that funds are properly managed and insulated from political interference. He argued that gambling is already a reality in The Bahamas and said the government should instead harness those funds to directly benefit citizens.

He has pointed to international examples such as the Dominican Republic, Curaçao, St Martin and Ghana, where similar systems exist, noting that the FNM’s model would allow the lottery to operate alongside private gaming operators while channelling proceeds into public programmes.

“We believe that the revenue from this lottery can help a number of persons; a young man who’s working a job but needs an additional assistance in order for them to launch their dreams or expand their business and require additional resources to make it happen. It’s for the student who wants to further their education and needs additional funds alongside the cookouts that mommy and daddy may throw in order to go off to school or first and foremost, go to school here in the Bahamas to further their education.”

“So we’re wondering why would something that is potentially good? For young people, for culture, for the environment. Why would it be so troublesome to this prime minister, and his government since it was them who gave birth to the regularizing of gaming. Why would it be a problem for them all of a sudden to have a national lottery where the bulk of those resources are being administered to the government system.”

Mr Davis, however, on Monday sharply criticised the proposal, questioning both its intent and the examples cited.

“To talk about the National Lottery seems to me a gimmick, trying to grab headlines,” Mr Davis had said. “It just speaks of desperation, and it’s really not for help.”

“For him to use the Dominican Republic as the model for his national lottery, when the National Lottery of the Dominican Republic was proven to be such a failure, with corruption and fraud and the like, that’s the model he’s going to do, you know, one has to question, why is he wanting to have a national lottery?

“Is it for the purpose of a slush fund, for corrupters and fraudsters as the model that he cling onto or embrace has proven to be? It seems to be gimmick, not thought out.”

Despite the criticism, Mr Pintard maintained that the lottery is only one component of a broader economic approach, emphasising that entrepreneurship remains central to economic growth.

The rally marked the FNM’s second major campaign event and its first in New Providence, taking place with 28 days remaining before the general election. The event drew a moderate but energetic crowd, with supporters dressed in party paraphernalia, waving flags, dancing and chanting as candidates took the stage.

Signature FNM songs, including “Simply the Best”, “So Long Bye Bye” and “Keep the Fire Burning”, played throughout the night, contributing to a festive and high-energy atmosphere.

A slate of candidates addressed the crowd, including Pinewood hopeful Denari Rolle, Golden Gates candidate Michael Foulkes, Garden Hills candidate Rick Fox, Bamboo Town candidate Dr Duane Sands, Carmichael candidate Arinthia Komolafe and South Beach candidate Darren Henfield. Each delivered remarks criticising the Progressive Liberal Party, pointing to what they described as a lack of progress across constituencies.

Deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright, who is contesting the newly created St James constituency, introduced Mr Pintard and briefly addressed concerns related to immigration and government spending.

Mr Pintard made a dramatic entrance, arriving with a police escort and a torch-lit procession as the song “Still Here” by Lyrically Blessed played, before joining colleagues on stage to deliver the final address of the night.

During his speech, he also addressed issues surrounding national identity and sovereignty, holding up a Bahamian passport as a symbol of national pride and legitimacy.

“For us, it is a symbol of a people from a proud nation and in every country, people value it and the custodians that is the people, the gatekeepers, those that look over and protect our sovereignty, they know to protect this document,” he said.

“It’s a symbol of our birthright, or it is held by persons who were born elsewhere and move here and our job as citizens is to embrace every person who legitimately obtains this. Who legitimately obtains this, they have cast their lot with us, they are our family. So our problem is that no one from no country who have legitimately gotten this we love you, whether you are from Europe or you are brothers and sisters from Haiti, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, any country if you’ve done it the right way, and you hold this, 242 to the world. Our issue is when this and other nationally national identity documents are violated.”

He accused the government of failing to address alleged abuses involving fraudulent documents and of targeting individuals who raise concerns.

“You can be cute, but what you should not be is unethical in your dealings and I’m saying, if you’re not outraged by the frequency with which fraudulent passports, voters cards are being used in this country, if you are not angry about that, then you must be an accomplice in it happening,” he said.

“When you stand up, this government tries to knock you down, but no matter what they say or what we do at the end it on May 12th all of us here will still be standing. So I want to say to this government, we’re going to open the books.”

He also pledged that an FNM administration would conduct a full audit of government finances to determine how public funds have been spent.

The rally concluded with prayer followed by a Junkanoo rush-out, as supporters celebrated and ended the night on a high note.