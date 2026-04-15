Two ZNS board members quit over political interference claims

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas board members have resigned amid claims of political interference after the board’s directive to keep general manager Clint Watson off the job until after the general election was overridden.

The move is likely to fuel scrutiny over political influence at ZNS, the state broadcaster, given its role during an election period.

Mr Watson, who unsuccessfully sought the PLP’s Southern Shores nomination, was informed in an April 9 letter that the board had decided to extend his time away from work until May 18 — a week after the election — or to another date determined by the board.

A letter signed by BCB executive chairman Picewell Forbes described the arrangement for Mr Watson to stay away from ZNS until after the election as a ‘leave of absence.’

Mr Forbes said the decision was made ‘in the interests of transparency’ and what the board considered the corporation’s best interests in ‘maintaining public confidence in its operations and leadership.’ He said Mr Watson’s salary and contractual benefits would continue.

However, Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis seemingly overruled the board, telling Mr Watson he could return to work immediately, according to correspondence seen by The Tribune.

The PM’s intervention led to the immediate resignation of board members Garth Rolle and Charles Colebrooke.

Mr Rolle said in a letter, seen by The Tribune, that the five-strong board’s directive to ‘extend his vacation’ was ignored and he was informed that Mr Watson had been asked by Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis to return to work on Monday, April 13.

“It seems obvious to me that we (the board) no longer have the confidence of the government to make decisions in the best interest of the corporation by cutting the legs from under us in such a manner,” Mr Rolle wrote in an April 12 letter.

“In reality, the board no longer have any powers to cover in such an environment and I find this untenable.”

Mr Rolle’s letter came as fellow board member Charles Colebrooke also advised that he would resign with immediate effect, saying he was thankful for the opportunity to serve over the past four plus years.

“I am very proud of our accomplishments and the commitment of the board members during this time,” he wrote in a letter dated April 14.

Mr Forbes, Mr Rolle and Mr Colebrooke declined to comment further yesterday.

Mr Watson also declined to comment.

Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting Myles Laroda confirmed he was aware of the resignations and said he had informed the prime minister.

“That’s where we are right now,” he told The Tribune. “I’ve spoken to both board members, and I don’t have anything further to say to that.”