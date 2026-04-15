Wife fears cover-up in hit-and-run investigation

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY a month after Kareem Williams was killed in a hit-and-run, there has been no update on whether the prison officer who knocked him will face consequences, with his estranged wife saying she has received no word from authorities.

Williams, 29, died days after he was struck on East Bay Street on March 15. A 25-year-old prison officer was arrested in connection with the incident, but later released.

Ramonica Hamilton, 30, said she has not received any meaningful update on the investigation or whether charges will be brought.

She said she plans to travel from Abaco to New Providence on Thursday, ahead of Williams’ Saturday funeral, in hopes of learning more as the case approaches one month.

“I’m going straight there because I haven’t heard anything,” she said. “I heard from one inspector; they’re just making sure all I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed.”

Ms Hamilton said she has seen other matters reach court within a week. She also said she fears the involvement of a prison officer could affect the process and does not want the matter to be “swept under the rug.”

“I’m not worried about myself, but it’s my children,” Ms Hamilton said. “He has brothers and sisters and family also that’s really broken by this situation.”

Williams was the father of three children — Amber, nine; Sage, who turns eight on April 27; and Caleb, six. Although the couple was separated, Ms Hamilton said he remained devoted to his children and stayed closely involved in their lives despite living on different islands.

“He loved his kids,” she said. “Always made sure that they were straight, making sure that he can do the best of his ability to deal with them.”

She said the children have struggled with the loss, describing their grief as coming “in waves”.

She added that one of her sons, who has autism, has difficulty understanding the death and sometimes reminds himself that his father has passed when he hears his name.

“This is something that’s new to all of us,” Ms Hamilton said. “Learning something which you can never actually fully comprehend.”







