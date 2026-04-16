Comedy for a Cause raises $200,000 for four charities

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

MORE than $200,000 raised from a recent theatre production will go to several Bahamian charities, marking the largest single contribution from the “Comedy for a Cause” initiative.

Proceeds from Smarty Pants, staged at Atlantis Theatre in February, will benefit the Bahamas Feeding Network, Bahamas National Trust, Lend a Hand Bahamas and Ranfurly Homes for Children, organisers said.

The latest donation brings the total raised by 2 Hoops Productions over four shows to more than $500,000.

Producer and lead actress Heather Hodgson Kosoy credited a wide group of contributors and confirmed plans for another production.

“This is not a one woman show by any means. There’s so many people that contributed. I’m on the hunt for production number five and I look forward to sharing that with you all next year,” she said.

David Kosoy said corporate support had been key to the effort.

“They all came together for a common cause and I think it’s a matter of doing the right thing and corporates twisting people’s arms to do the right thing and they all came through and there’ll be more next year,” he said. “Every year we’ve been building on that base.”

At Ranfurly Homes for Children, brand ambassador Braniska Bullard said the funds will go toward security upgrades following recent breaches, including the installation of cameras, lighting and access control systems. “Its really important for the kids to feel safe and secured,” Ms Bullard said. “After having a few breaches on property, unfortunately we had to upgrade the security system.” She said the home houses about 24 residents between the ages of 12 and 18 and costs roughly $800,000 annually to operate, with government support covering about one month of expenses.

At Lend a Hand Bahamas, executive director Mitsy Irving said the organisation will use its share to support construction work, hydroponic farming and programme expansion. “We’re going to have the seniors coming into the center teaching the tourists how to make Bahamian cuisine,” Ms Irving said.

Joanne Smith, president of the Bahamas National Trust Council, said the funds will support operations across its network of 33 parks covering 2.2 million acres. “We use them for our entire organization, whether it’s continuing programs, paying salaries, every little bit is used across the network of the 33 parks that we are protecting, which covers 2.2 million acres,” she said.

At the Bahamas Feeding Network, executive director Nicolette Fountain Archer said the donation comes as the organisation faces repeated budget cuts.

“Since I’ve been there, we have had to cut our monthly budget in half, three times, three times, three times,” she said.

She said the initiative is now the organisation’s largest contributor and helps support food distribution to thousands of people.

“You are now our greatest donor and we are so very grateful,” she said.

Recina Ferguson Scully described the growing demand for assistance in emotional terms.

“If you don’t have that love in your heart for your neighbor your sister or brother or someone who is in need on the side of the street you will never understand,” she said.

Officials said the funds will help the Bahamas Feeding Network continue providing food parcels to its more than 100 partner organisations, with each parcel able to feed a family of four.