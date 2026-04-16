Dames slams Bonaby over $141m parks spending and absences

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement candidate for Mount Moriah Marvin Dames has accused incumbent Mount Moriah MP McKell Bonaby of failing to attend Parliament and failing to account for more than $141 million in public spending at the Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority.

In a statement responding to a report published yesterday by The Nassau Guardian, Mr Dames said Mr Bonaby’s parliamentary absences and lack of accountability raise serious concerns.

“The Bahamian people and the residents of Mount Moriah have been let down,” Mr Dames said. “Their MP has collected a salary, held a chairmanship, and made promises, and delivered almost nothing in return.”

He added: “It’s no surprise that the MP for Mount Moriah is too absent to show up to Parliament, and too unaccountable to explain where $141 million went.”

The Nassau Guardian reported that spending by the Parks and Beaches Authority has exceeded $141 million under the Progressive Liberal Party administration, based on budget documents up to December 2025. The report detailed consistent overspending across multiple fiscal years, including $24.6 million spent against a $15.2 million budget in 2021/2022 and more than $33 million spent against a $24 million budget in 2023/2024.

Mid-year figures for 2025/2026 show $25.1 million already spent, leaving less than $4 million for the remainder of the fiscal year. The report also noted a $10.9 million government loan to the authority in 2024/2025.

Mr Dames said these figures reinforce long-standing concerns raised by the FNM about unchecked spending and lack of oversight.

“This is not a new concern,” he said. “The FNM raised the alarm when Parks and Beaches began consistently overspending its budget year after year. The pattern has never stopped. The explanations have never come.”

Separate reporting by The Tribune found that Mr Bonaby is also among the most absent MPs since the Davis administration took office in 2021, missing 52 House of Assembly sittings and attending just 73.2 percent of sessions. The records cover two parliamentary periods: 88 sittings from October 2021 to August 2023 and 106 sittings from October 2023 to March 2026.

Mr Bonaby ranks among the three most absent MPs, alongside Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell, who missed 76 sittings for a 60.8 percent attendance rate, and Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder, who missed 55 sittings for a 71.6 percent attendance rate.

Mr Mitchell declined to comment, while Mr Pinder did not respond to questions. Mr Bonaby also did not respond to The Tribune’s questions about his absences.

In contrast, Marco City MP Michael Pintard, MICAL MP Basil McIntosh and St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright recorded the strongest attendance.

Mr Dames said the attendance record reflects a broader failure in representation.

“The people of Mount Moriah deserve a representative who shows up,” he said.

He also pointed to past statements by Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mr Bonaby, who had criticised the Minnis administration’s handling of the authority in 2021 and promised transparency and audits.

“That was 2021. Four years and $141 million later, not a single audit has ever been tabled,” Mr Dames said. “Parks are still deteriorating and the books are still closed.”

The Nassau Guardian also reported that despite earlier assurances from Mr Bonaby that audits were ongoing and that a full accounting would be provided, no such reports have been made public. With Parliament now dissolved ahead of the May 12 general election, no update has been given.

“Bahamians deserve parks that are clean, safe, and functional; not rusted, broken, and neglected while tens of millions disappear without explanation,” Mr Dames said.

“Under Philip Davis and McKell Bonaby, Parks and Beaches has become a $141 million piggy bank with no receipts, no oversight, and no shame.”

Mr Bonaby, once again yesterday, was unable to be reached for comment.











