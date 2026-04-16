FNM demands answers after Davis overrides ZNS board

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement has accused the government of political interference at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis overruled a board decision involving General Manager Clint Watson, a move that led to two resignations.

In a statement, the party said the developments raise “troubling questions about governance and political interference,” particularly during an election period when the state broadcaster plays a central role in informing the public.

The FNM pointed to correspondence showing that the BCB board had decided Mr Watson should remain off the job until after the May 12 general election, but that decision was later overuled by Mr Davis. The party said the fallout was “immediate and significant,” noting that two members of the five-person board resigned shortly after the intervention.

“These are not the words of political opponents; they are the recorded concerns of individuals directly involved in the governance of the Corporation,” the FNM said.

It argued that the situation raises broader concerns about the independence of statutory bodies and the integrity of decision-making.

“If a board, acting within its authority and citing transparency and public confidence, can have its decision set aside in this manner, it calls into question the independence of statutory bodies,” the statement said.

The FNM also said the public is entitled to assurance that the broadcaster’s operations are free from political direction, given its role during an election period.

It called for a “clear and transparent explanation” of the circumstances surrounding the intervention and the basis on which the board’s decision was overridden.

“Bahamians deserve confidence that public institutions are being managed in accordance with established governance principles, not political convenience,” the party said.