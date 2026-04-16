Vandals target political billboards in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

VANDALS have allegedly targeted campaign billboards in Central Grand Bahama, with damage reported to signs belonging to candidates from both major parties.

Frazette Gibson, the FNM candidate for Central Grand Bahama, said she found one of her signs on Santa Maria Drive knocked to the ground early Wednesday, with the billboard’s supporting leg broken. She said a billboard belonging to Paco Deal, the PLP candidate for the constituency, was also defaced in the same area.

Ms Gibson reported the incident to the Lucaya Police Station, noting that it was the second such incident in recent days. Last week, she found another of her billboards torn down at the Ranfurly Circus roundabout. That incident was not reported, and the sign was later reinstalled.

“There are no cameras in those areas, so we don’t know who is responsible,” said Ms Gibson, a veteran police reservist.

With the general election set for May 12, campaign signs have been appearing across the island.

Ms Gibson described the repeated damage as criminal and said it undermines the democratic process.

“This sacred democratic exercise of a general election is being driven to an all-time low,” she stressed.

Despite the incidents, she said she remains focused on the campaign.

“I refuse to be distracted or discouraged by this destructive behaviour,” she said.

She urged those responsible to "cease and desist" and warned them to consider the consequences of their actions.

Assistant Superintendent Nicholas Johnson said he could not confirm whether a complaint was filed. He said police would monitor the situation, noting that such incidents often occur in the early morning hours when no one is around.