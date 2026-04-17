Barnett-Ellis vows to push for marital rape legislation

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis said criminalising marital rape is among the issues she wants addressed if her party wins the upcoming general election.

Mrs Barnett-Ellis, who has repeatedly criticised the Davis administration’s handling of the issue, said the current legal position leaves women without adequate protection.

“Marital rape is one of the issues I would like us to address, but there are other equally important matters like bringing dignity to divorce proceedings,” she said yesterday.

She also pointed to the need for changes to laws governing families.

“Modernising the law on parental responsibility will promote belief that both parents ought to be equally involved in children’s lives.”

Her comments come as the FNM’s position on marital rape has become cloudy. In a recent press release, Elizabeth candidate Heather Hunt said the party would criminalise marital rape and “remove the legal exception that has for too long denied women equal protection under the law.” However, the party later recalled the press release.

In February 2025, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he wanted “consensus” on marital rape and to understand the views of a broad cross-section of Bahamians, “not just one group”.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said in the same month that the government did not expect to introduce legislation before the end of its term, citing the political sensitivity of the matter.

However, Ann Marie Davis, the prime minister’s spouse, has publicly supported criminalising marital rape and said the government should proceed with the necessary legislation.

Critics argue that waiting for consensus is inconsistent with how governments have handled other contentious issues. The Christie administration legalised the gaming industry after a referendum in which most voters opposed it, while the Davis administration moved ahead with cannabis reforms despite opposition from some in the religious community.



