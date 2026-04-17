Bonaby dodges questions on $141m parks authority spending

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MOUNT Moriah MP McKell Bonaby refused to answer questions about the Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority during a rare encounter with a reporter yesterday amid scrutiny over the agency’s spending.

Mr Bonaby, flanked by party supporters, declined to engage with The Tribune after filing his nomination papers at Government High School ahead of the general election.

“It’s such a wonderful day today being here today nominating,” he said. “We’re focusing on positivity. This is a one-on-one exercise and how you do politics with all the people around me. We’re excited and we’re going to go back,” he said.

He then told The Tribune “no further questions” before walking away and shouting “PLP” with his hands raised in the party’s three-finger gesture.

Questions about the authority intensified this week after The Nassau Guardian reported repeated overspending and a lack of details on how the funds were used.

The report outlined spending of $24.6 million against a $15.2 million budget in the 2021/2022 fiscal year, and more than $33 million against a $24 million budget in 2023/2024. Budget documents up to December 2025 show total allocations exceeding $141 million.

The authority is responsible for more than 220 public parks in New Providence, as well as beaches, roadsides and verges. Concerns were raised last year about the condition of some facilities.

Mr Bonaby had previously promised full transparency at the agency, including “a full account of everything which would have happened at parks and beaches.” That never happened.

Separate reporting by The Tribune this week shows that Mr Bonaby, who does not respond to calls or texts from reporters, is among the most absent MPs since the Davis administration took office in 2021. He has missed 52 House of Assembly sittings and attended 73.2 percent of sessions.

His opponent, Marvin Dames, said the lack of accountability raises serious concerns and that Bahamians have been let down.