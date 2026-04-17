Ex-fiancée says Gibson used WSC-funded vehicles for campaign and rental business

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE former fiancée of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson told the Supreme Court yesterday that his rental company acquired vehicles from a company he owned, which had been paid by the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

She also claimed he used one of those vehicles during the 2021 general election campaign.

Alexandria Mackey gave the evidence under cross-examination by defence attorney Damian Gomez, KC, in the ongoing trial tied to WSC contracts.

She said Gibson, through Oak Bay Limited, received five vehicles. She indicated that some were used by Gibson’s rental company, Aaron’s Rentals, in Long Island, while another was used by Gibson during the 2021 election.

She said the vehicles included a Mazda, a silver Toyota HiAce, a blue 2016 Mazda station wagon and a black 2012 Toyota Previa.

Ms Mackey said she did not see any bill of sale or road traffic certificate of title transferring the vehicles from Oak Bay Limited to Adrian Gibson or Aaron’s Rentals, but maintained they were bought for Gibson and that he did not pay for them.

When it was put to her that the vehicles were never licensed or part of Aaron’s Rentals, Ms Mackey said she arranged for them to be shipped to Long Island and that at least one vehicle left New Providence.

Although Mr Gomez suggested the vehicles were all found in New Providence, with one in the possession of Joann Knowles, Ms Mackey said she did not know where the vehicles were.

She said she did not know when the vans left New Providence and could not distinguish between them.

She indicated that the van used in Gibson’s 2021 campaign was bought for him but said she could not remember exactly what it looked like.

Ms Mackey agreed that no shares were issued to Gibson for Elite Maintenance and that he never appeared on the Registrar of Directors or held a corporate position, but said this was by design.

She said that although he was not formally appointed, he was the beneficial owner of the company.

She rejected the defence’s suggestion that she had repeatedly violated the Bar Code of Ethics to the people she said she represented.

Ms Mackey said she left Elite Maintenance in 2020, although the filing date may differ, and added that Gibson has the company’s documents.

She said Elite Maintenance had a Scotiabank account that she and Rashae Gibson, the MP’s cousin, signed on as shareholder and director.

Ms Mackey said she and Rashae Gibson were friends.

Gibson, the former executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, has been on trial since November 2023 alongside Donaldson Jr, a former general manager, Joann Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick over contracts awarded during his tenure.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson is presiding.