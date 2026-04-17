Landlord accused of raping his tenant over unpaid rent

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A LANDLORD is in police custody after allegedly sexually assaulting his tenant during a dispute over unpaid rent on Hospital Lane early Saturday morning, police said.

According to preliminary reports, the woman told officers she was assaulted around 2am on April 11 by a man she knows as her landlord.

The victim said she had been renting a room from the suspect since March, but typically slept on the couch. She reported that the incident began when the man confronted her about unpaid rent, and she told him her boyfriend would make the payment in the morning.

Police said the situation escalated when the suspect allegedly snatched the woman’s cellphone, accused her of recording him, and then choked her before tearing her clothing and sexually assaulting her.

The 47-year-old suspect is assisting police with the ongoing investigation.