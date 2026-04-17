Man granted bail after allegedly assaulting a ten-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of indecently assaulting a ten-year-old girl on Johnson Alley last week was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Mark “MJ” Davis Jr, 21, inappropriately touched the child on April 8.

Davis pleaded not guilty to indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was granted bail at $7,000 with one or two sureties and must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station on the last Sunday of each month by 7pm.

He was warned not to contact witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.

Davis returns for trial on July 22.

Levan Johnson represented the accused, while Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case.