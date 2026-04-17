Motorcades and music mark a festive Nomination Day

By TRIBUNE STAFF

ABOUT 130 candidates were nominated for the May 12 general election yesterday, with no official complaints and only minor disruptions reported as Nomination Day unfolded in a burst of motorcades, music and political theatre across the country.

Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson said the process went largely as expected, with only limited issues in a few constituencies.

“From all indications, my team did what they were supposed to do today and it would appear that everything went well,” he said, adding that no applications were rejected.

He said there were some challenges in Fort Charlotte, Pinewood and Garden Hills, including concerns about whether some people qualified.

“The conclusion was that everybody who appeared to be nominated were nominated,” he said. “They presented the documents that they needed to be nominated with, and they were accepted by the returning officers.”

While final figures were still being compiled, particularly from the Family Islands, Mr Thompson said early indications suggested there would be around 130 nominees across 41 constituencies.

“We thought it would be more independents, but the amount of independents didn’t move up to what we expected,” he said. “And we thought another party would have been involved, but they did not nominate.”

Candidates were required to submit nomination papers and asset and liabilities declarations, with additional documentation depending on their circumstances.

Mr Thompson said several constituencies had as many as five candidates, though he did not have a confirmed breakdown.

With nominations complete, the Parliamentary Registration Department is now shifting its focus to the advance poll, while candidate disclosures are expected to be published within two days.

The voter register stands at just over 206,000 people.

Across New Providence and the Family Islands, the formal process was matched by spectacle, as candidates arrived with entourages, horns blaring and Junkanoo groups setting the rhythm outside nomination centres.

Prime Minister Philip Davis was among those nominated, formally entering the race for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador for the eighth consecutive time as a Progressive Liberal Party candidate.

Mr Davis said he felt “exhilarated” to be among those seeking to form the next Parliament and described the PLP’s slate as united in “spirit and purpose,” with a mix of experience and youth.

“It is a great honour to renew my commitment to serving the people of Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador,” Mr Davis said after nominating. “Growing up on Cat Island shaped who I am, and it remains a privilege to work every day for real change in these communities.”

In Grand Bahama, FNM leader Michael Pintard was nominated in Marco City, arriving at the Belinda Wilson Convention Centre with a large crowd and a decorated truck leading the procession.

“I am humbled by the support we are getting from people of Marco City and from the people of Grand Bahama,” he said. “Today, we are happy to be getting over the formalities of being nominated, and now it's back to work. We are optimistic, and we know by the grace of God, on the evening of the 12th of May, we will be the government.”

Mr Pintard, who first won the seat in 2017 and again in 2021, said his party remains unified and ready for what he described as a “brutal” campaign schedule.

Killarney drew some of the day’s biggest attention, with its crowded slate, including a former prime minister entering the race as an independent.

Free National Movement candidate Michela Barnett-Ellis arrived at Gambier Primary School with dozens of supporters dressed in red, including her father, former Chief Justice Sir Michael Barnett. She said the constituency was ready for a “new chapter.”

She will go up against former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who was nominated as an independent on his birthday.

“This same photo you're taking today, this will be in the history book,” he said. “Never before in the history of The Bahamas a Prime Minister who has led his party to the greatest victory recorded in The Bahamas, now running independent after being booted out by that same party.” In fact, Dr Minnis was not forced out of the FNM, but his decision to run as an independent automatically disqualifies him from the party.

He said his campaign would be driven by representing the voice of the people rather than any political organisation.

PLP candidate Robyn Lynes also entered the race, appearing alongside former Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, who publicly backed her candidacy.

“I support the woman dem,” Dame Marguerite said. “I think she is just so worthy, and I'll do whatever I can to help see that she brings the bacon home.”

For some candidates, yesterday’s process was deeply emotional.

“It’s a feeling I can’t explain,” PLP Marco City candidate Eddie Whan told reporters, adding that he had previously turned down a request to run in the constituency about nine times.

Assistant Parliamentary Commissioner Denise Pinder said 16 candidates were nominated across Grand Bahama, with three candidates each in several constituencies and four in Pineridge. She said the process there went smoothly, with all candidates presenting the required documentation.

Amid the day’s activity, Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain raised questions about whether Fort Charlotte candidate Sebas Bastian qualified to run, alleging he held undisclosed government contracts. Mr Bastian rejected the claim.