Rolle defends his eligibility after Bain questions WSC job

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Pinewood candidate Denarii Rolle defended his eligibility to run yesterday, insisting he is compliant with the law after Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain challenged his employment status during Nomination Day proceedings.

Mr Bain questioned whether Mr Rolle, whom he said works at the Water and Sewerage Corporation, had met the legal requirements to seek office.

“If you are a public servant, even if it's quasi area, you must resign,” Mr Bain said. “We have to make sure we do things by the book. If he goes to say that he is not P and P and that he is just contract, then he should have notified the public of that contract a month before.”

Mr Rolle rejected the claims, saying he is on unpaid political leave and not receiving a salary from the corporation.

“I’ve already spoken to this on the record,” he said. “He can check our industrial agreement that speaks to the political leave that I’m off, I’m unpaid, so I’m not getting a salary from Water and Sewerage.”

He said the agreement outlines his status during the campaign and the period after the election.

“It speaks specifically to the clause you’re off, without pay and I have actually 30 days to decide if I’m unsuccessful, if I want to return or not.”

Incumbent Progressive Liberal Party candidate Myles Laroda declined to engage in the dispute, saying his focus remained on his campaign.

“Mr Bain raised the issue,” he said. “I have no comment on the other side, I’m just here to worry about the Progressive Liberal Party.”