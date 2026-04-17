Suspect denied bail in violent $12,000 pizza shop robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of robbing a Cable Beach pizza restaurant of $12,000 was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Jimmy Jean, 26, and an accomplice violently robbed Peter Knowles of a bag containing $12,000 in cash belonging to Sbarro Pizza as he was leaving the restaurant at 12.45pm on April 13.

The suspects reportedly fled in a teal Nissan.

Jean pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and abetment to robbery before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr objected to bail, citing the defendant’s history of serious offences.

Jean was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a firearm charge in 2023.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial on July 29.