Teachers secure 16.5 percent pay raise in new contract

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Government has signed a new five-year industrial agreement with the Bahamas Educators, Counsellors and Allied Workers Union (BECAWU), delivering salary increases and expanded benefits for teachers, guidance counsellors and teacher aides, though the overall cost of the agreement was not disclosed.

The agreement follows the expiration of the previous contract in 2025 and will run through to 2030. While officials outlined several financial improvements, they said the total value must be calculated by the Ministry of Finance.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said the agreement reflects a “balanced and responsible approach” that addresses longstanding concerns raised by the union while ensuring fiscal sustainability.

“The government understands the role of educators in the national development of our country,” Mrs Hanna Martin said. “This agreement represents a comprehensive and forward-looking investment in educators. It balances union priorities with national fiscal responsibility while addressing long-standing concerns across multiple areas.”

She said the government has, over the past five years, sought to enhance salaries and benefits and remains committed to strengthening the education system through “meaningful and targeted financial improvements”.

Key provisions include increases to several allowances. The classroom allowance will rise from $250 to $300, while guidance counsellors—who were specifically advocated for during negotiations—will now receive a $300 allowance to support incentive programmes. A new annual allowance of $1,000 has also been introduced for school systems administrators, recognising their role in managing digital systems, data accuracy and institutional reporting.

Early childhood educators will also see improvements, with preschool team leader and coordinator allowances increasing from $250 to $450. The disturbance allowance for teachers affected by transfers will rise from $300 to $400 per month.

Mrs Hanna Martin described the agreement as featuring “significant advances for benefits for teachers in this nation” and said it reflects the government’s intent to better support and retain educators.

BECAWU president Sandra Major said the agreement represents the largest increase negotiated by the union, with a 16.5 percent salary increase—surpassing the 15 percent secured in the previous 2021 agreement.

She noted that salaries at certain levels will increase from $44,800 to $52,200 annually, while incremental increases have also been improved, including a rise from $700 to $900 in the third year. Starting salaries are set to increase from $30,100 to $31,500, and further to $33,300 by 2028.

Ms Major said the union made a deliberate decision to prioritise permanent salary increases over lump sum payments.

“At the end of the day, this is yours for life. Instead, lump sum payments are good but when you add that $200 a year to your salary at the end of the year, you’re going to be better off for it,” she said.

She emphasised that the agreement covers all categories of BECAWU members, including teachers, teacher aides and guidance counsellors.

“We fought for this agreement to make sure none of them are left behind,” she said, adding that guidance counsellors were a key focus during negotiations. “They are an integral part of our education system. We cannot do it without them.”

The agreement also includes improvements to non-salary benefits. The rental geographical allowance will increase from $3,000 to $3,500, and the Ministry of Education will now cover first and last month’s rent for teachers assigned to the Family Islands—an issue that previously caused frustration among new postings.

Ms Major said BECAWU currently has approximately 850 members across The Bahamas.

She described the negotiation process as at times challenging but ultimately respectful, noting that both sides remained focused on achieving the best outcome for educators.

“We’ve had our moments of disagreement, but we’ve always had that respect for each other to know that at the end of the day, it is what is best for this country,” she said.

She also pointed to broader concerns about teacher retention and morale, noting that improved compensation is key to keeping educators in the system and attracting more men to the profession.

“Teachers are leaving,” she said yesterday.

“I mean, they, unlike me who stayed for 40, they're staying for 10. They say 'Ms we won't stay like you'. So unless we change it, and change their perception of what this is. We don't get male teachers because male teacher says its not enough.”

Additionally, Mrs Hanna Martin confirmed that a similar offer has been extended to the Bahamas Union of Teachers, which is still considering the proposal. This development comes after the Bahamas Union of Teachers rejected the government’s second financial counter-proposal earlier this week and issued a deadline for a revised offer.

Union president Belinda Wilson has said 90 percent of surveyed members voted to reject the proposal, while 95 percent supported a three-year agreement.

“Three days,” she had said in a voice note earlier this week. “I’ve already sent the union’s position to Prime Minister Davis, to the chief consultant and the government’s negotiating team. I’m awaiting their response.”

She did not say what action would follow if the deadline is not met, though industrial action remains a possibility.