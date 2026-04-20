Bastian declares $28.9m wealth but notes $160m in family trusts

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SEBAS Bastian has disclosed that a substantial portion of wealth linked to him is held in trusts valued at about $160 million, wealth he does not control, according to his financial declaration for the 2026 general election.

The Progressive Liberal Party’s Fort Charlotte candidate reported $28,945,545 in total assets, $930,000 in income and liabilities of $175,000, placing him among the highest-declared earners in the race.

His filing shows holdings that include $17.3 million in real estate, $4.9 million in securities and $2.8 million in savings accounts.

In a rare note attached to his declaration, Mr Bastian said he is a beneficiary—but not the sole beneficiary—of several trusts established before his entry into public life.

He said the trusts hold a substantial portion of his family’s assets and business interests but that, as a discretionary beneficiary, he has no legal ownership or control over them and does not include them in his personal declaration.

“Accordingly, it would be improper and inaccurate for me to declare such assets as my personal assets in my statutory filings,” he added. “Consistent with this advise, these trust assets have not been included in my personal declaration. Notwithstanding this and in the spirit of openness, I wish to indicate that the estimated aggregate value of the assets held within these trusts is approximately $160,000,000.”

Mr Bastian is the wealthiest candidate in the Fort Charlotte race. His opponents include Free National Movement candidate Travis Robinson, who declared a net worth of $598,000, and Coalition of Independents candidate Daphaney Johnson, who reported $830,998.

He is also the second-highest declared candidate overall.

Mr Bastian has built businesses across gaming, media, real estate, construction and electric vehicle sales.

He is best known as the co-founder of Island Luck, one of the country’s largest gaming operations, and has since stepped down as chief executive after entering frontline politics.

Before the legalisation of the industry, he operated the company as a leading webshop during the underground gambling market.

He later emerged as a figure advocating for regulation of the sector.

He is also head of Brickell Management Group, a property development company.

Mr Bastian has outlined the Progressive Liberal Party’s housing agenda, including plans to expand access to affordable housing and strengthen enforcement against landlords providing unsafe and substandard living conditions.