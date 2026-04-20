Cooper stays silent on $13m increase in wealth

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CHESTER Cooper, the Deputy Prime Minister and Exuma and Ragged Island MP, declined to comment yesterday on his significant increase in wealth compared to the last general election period.

He has declared one of the largest increases in wealth among candidates, with his net worth rising from $14.8 million in 2021 to $28 million.

Mr Cooper, who identified himself as a businessman in his filing, listed total assets of $28.6 million, annual income of $324,000 and liabilities of $560,000.

Mr Cooper reportedly has holdings in insurance, financial services, investments, commercial real estate and fintech businesses in The Bahamas and across the Caribbean.

He is one of the principal owners of BAF Financial & Insurance (Bahamas), the former British American Insurance Company of The Bahamas.



