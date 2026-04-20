Cooper stays silent on $13m increase in wealth

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
CHESTER Cooper, the Deputy Prime Minister and Exuma and Ragged Island MP, declined to comment yesterday on his significant increase in wealth compared to the last general election period.
He has declared one of the largest increases in wealth among candidates, with his net worth rising from $14.8 million in 2021 to $28 million.
Mr Cooper, who identified himself as a businessman in his filing, listed total assets of $28.6 million, annual income of $324,000 and liabilities of $560,000.
Mr Cooper reportedly has holdings in insurance, financial services, investments, commercial real estate and fintech businesses in The Bahamas and across the Caribbean.
He is one of the principal owners of BAF Financial & Insurance (Bahamas), the former British American Insurance Company of The Bahamas.
Comments
screwedbahamian 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
Only in the Bahamas, all the government politicians who soo want to continue serving the Bahamian people are keeping their mouths closed and not talking, Wonder why?? oh ,maybe because Lincoln Bain searching and talking with documented proof, and like the fish say," if I don't open my mouth, then I can.t get catched" .
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Mr Cooper you have two problems one you are black and two you are successful. But you are all right with me may you go from strength to more strength always a smile comfortable with your self may God continue to bless you
Flyingfish 57 minutes ago
Interesting, Someone must be a really good investor.
birdiestrachan 11 minutes ago
Mr Cooper is a good investor. He had money before he ran for government Folks should see what they can learn to advance themselves
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