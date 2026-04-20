New E-class sloop ‘Catherine' christened for all-girl crew

British High Commissioner Smita Rossetti launches a new sailing sloop ‘Catherine’ in the time-honoured tradition of breaking a bottle of champagne over her bow.

‘Catherine’ - one of two boats built by the British High Commission in partnership with the Bahamas National Sailing School - was christened at the Nassau Yacht Club on Saturday, where Ms Rossetti met and chatted to young sailors and coaches.

The launch also served as a precursor to the upcoming Exuma regatta, which starts tomorrow, and highlighting the role of youth sailors in continuing The Bahamas’ strong maritime and sailing tradition. ‘Catherine’ will be crewed by an all-girl team.

The E-class sloop is named after Catherine, Princess of Wales, an accomplished sailor who grew up sailing and frequently incorporates the sport into her royal duties. She and Prince William have competed against each other for charity, including the 2022 Bahamas Platinum Jubilee Regatta.

The second sloop is named ‘Independence.’ Both boats are for the use of young Bahamian sailors.

Ms Rossetti said: “Sailing is The Bahamas’ national sport, and with this partnership between the UK and The Bahamas National Sailing School, we want to encourage more young Bahamians to get onto the water and try their hand at sailing. It’s a sport that is about teamwork, resilience and perseverance - skills that are so valuable in life whatever you go onto do.

I am particularly proud of the all-girl team that will be racing the new E-class sloop, Catherine in The Exuma Regatta this week.”

Sailing was officially declared the national sport of The Bahamas in 2023.

The British High Commission would welcome hearing from anybody interested in supporting the further expansion of this partnership. Contact: ukinthebahamas@fcdo.gov.uk



