PLP touts $1.4bn investment during Exuma campaign rally

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party continued its appeal to voters to return it to power during a rally in Exuma, again casting itself as a party of progress while portraying the FNM as a divisive force that would “stop, stall and cancel” gains made during its term.

The event was held around the same time the FNM staged a rally in North Abaco, with both major parties echoing familiar themes: the PLP as a party of progress, while the FNM focused on its “we work for you and not the few” message.

PLP leader and Prime Minister Philip Davis told Exuma residents much was at stake in the election, describing it as a vote about the country’s direction.

He said only one party could move the nation forward.

“In Exuma, you have strong leadership, and you have the deputy prime minister fighting for you every single day, and he and I are not finished,” Mr Davis added. “There’s more to do to make life on our islands more affordable. There's more to do for families, more to make sure progress reaches everyone.”

He pointed to several initiatives aimed at strengthening the economies of Exuma and Ragged Island, highlighting ongoing construction of a new airport, a new hotel, and the completion of a solar microgrid built to withstand powerful hurricanes in Ragged Island.

“We are investing in infrastructure, but we're also investing in you, because we never thought just recovering from the pandemic was good enough,” Mr Davis added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper highlighted government achievements, citing infrastructure upgrades, VAT reductions and more than $1.4 billion in investment flowing into Exuma.

“We’re fixing more roads in little Exuma,” he added. “And we're completing airports in Black Point and building houses in the Exuma keys too, and we are strengthening immigration enforcement right here at Exuma too so if you see something, I want you to say something.”

He also outlined plans to expand housing, build a new school, a new government complex and a new multipurpose youth centre.

He added that improving healthcare remains a top priority.

Turning to Ragged Island, Mr Cooper said the PLP had restored hope to the island after claiming “ The FNM wrote you off” following Hurricane Irma’s passage.

He said the government is now building a clinic, expanding eco-tourism and developing heritage tourism centred on the HMBS Flamingo monument.

“I am working for you, so please know that you are never an afterthought at the table, Ragged Island,” he added.

He said the FNM was all talk and no substance, with no real plan for Exuma.

Prime Minister Davis, for his part, said the FNM would “break up progress” the way they broke up their own party.

“That is the difference between us. We build for the many. They are prepared to take from the many,” Mr Davis added.

The rally also featured speeches from Fred Mitchell, Glenys Hanna-Martin, Clay Sweeting, Robyn Lynes and others.