Rick Fox declares massive $469m net worth in filing

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

RICK Fox, a former NBA player turned businessman and first-time political candidate, has entered the 2026 race with a financial disclosure that places him among the most affluent figures in the country, let alone among those seeking elected office.

The Free National Movement’s Garden Hills candidate reported total assets of $469,752,090.25, income of $4,816,689.16 and liabilities of $123,388.83.

His filing shows the bulk of that wealth is tied to securities and investments valued at $432 million. He also listed $14.5 million in accounts receivable and $11 million in real estate, along with a $1 million salary and $192,300 in the bank.

Mr Fox is the founder and chief executive of Partanna, a climate technology company that produces carbon-negative building materials.

The company’s website last reported activity in 2025, when it signed a memorandum of understanding with Partanna Oasis to explore sustainable cement solutions in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the company’s website, Mr Fox has more than 200 film and television credits as an actor or producer and has worked with global brands.

He also established an esports franchise in 2015, which was later disbanded following a dispute with business partners that escalated into a legal battle.

During his more than ten-year basketball career, he reportedly earned over $34 million, according to online sources.

International media outlets have estimated his net worth at more than $20 million, far below the figure declared in his filing. Mr Fox did not respond to questions from The Tribune about the discrepancy.

For his party, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands defended the disclosure yesterday, saying candidates stand by what they file.

“If he says and signs at the risk of perjury and the risk of incarceration that his net worth is X, then what's the problem?” Dr Sands told The Tribune yesterday. “The real issue is that with all these (people) lying and saying they worth $1 million when they worth $50m, then what do you do with them?”

“Does anything turn on it? No, because we don’t ever audit these things and haven’t done so in 40 years.”

Financial disclosures filed by candidates are not verified by accountants. Officials from the Parliamentary Registration Department and Public Disclosure Commission have said they are not responsible for checking the accuracy of the figures.

Mr Fox was born in Canada to a Bahamian father and Italian mother. He grew up in The Bahamas and has said he would give up his Canadian citizenship if required for frontline politics.