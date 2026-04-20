Three women injured in Kennedy Sub shooting

THREE women, including two teenagers, were shot and injured in a brazen attack outside a Kennedy Subdivision business Saturday night, according to police.

Police said shortly before 8pm, the victims — aged 15, 17 and 33 — had just arrived in a black van on Gilda Street when a grey Honda CR-V pulled up.

Three masked men exited the vehicle armed with firearms and opened fire in the direction of the van before fleeing.

The victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Officers later visited but were unable to interview them as they were receiving treatment.

All three were listed in stable condition as investigations continue.

The incident was one of several shootings across New Providence in recent days that left multiple people injured.

Earlier that morning, shortly after 4am, two men — including a Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer — were shot outside a business near Verbena and Rosedale Streets.

Police said an armed man with his face partially covered approached a group gathered outside and fired multiple shots before fleeing.

One victim, 25, was shot in the left leg, while the 48-year-old defence force officer was shot in the left hand and chest.

One man drove himself to the hospital, while the other was taken by private vehicle. Both were listed in stable condition. The business also sustained damage.

Two nights earlier, on April 16, police responded to separate shootings that left a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man in critical condition.

In the first incident, shortly after 9pm near Dumping Ground Corner, the teen was shot in the left thigh and side after two men on a white Kawasaki motorcycle opened fire at a group gathered outside a business on Meadow Street.

The suspects fled through Augusta Street and Ferguson Way.

Less than two hours later, police responded to another shooting in the Hay Street area, where a 21-year-old man was shot about the body.

Police said two men dressed in dark clothing rode into the area on a motorcycle, fired multiple shots, and fled toward East Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle and were unable to provide details at the time.