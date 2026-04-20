Young GB woman in need of $500,000 for urgent specialist treatment

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A YOUNG Grand Bahama woman whose story first captured national attention as a child is now in a race against time, as her family seeks to raise $500,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to secure life-saving medical care abroad.

To date, $1,003 has been raised towards their targeted goal.Megan Higgs, now 20, has endured a lifetime of medical challenges since being born with hydrocephalus, a condition involving fluid on the brain.

Her mother, Kendith Higgs, said despite years of surgeries, therapies, and seizures, her daughter has remained determined to live as normal a life as possible.

“Megan has graduated from high school through all her challenges, and it’s been a roller coaster of health challenges over her lifetime,” Ms Higgs said.

The Tribune first highlighted Megan’s journey several years ago, sharing her early struggles and resilience.

Today, that struggle has intensified following a recent medical emergency that has left the family grappling with limited options here in The Bahamas.

According to recent hospital reports, fluid is again accumulating in Megan’s brain, raising concerns about the function of the shunt.

Ms Higgs explained that Megan, who previously had a VP shunt — a device that drains fluid from the brain to the stomach — suffered a severe infection that spread from her abdomen to the shunt. She was airlifted to Nicklaus Children's Hospital, where doctors were forced to replace the device with a more complex VA shunt, which drains fluid from the brain to the heart.

While the procedure saved her life, it has created a new and urgent challenge.

“The problem is, we don't do VA shunts in the Bahamas,” Ms Higgs said.

As a result, Megan now requires ongoing specialist care abroad — care that is not available locally. Without it, her condition could quickly deteriorate.

“If Megan doesn't get her shunt revised and get monitored and get the necessary treatment, she will decline because Megan survives on her shunt,” her mother said.

The situation has been compounded by the exhaustion of the family’s insurance coverage. Ms Higgs said their provider, Colina Insurance Limited, has confirmed that Megan’s $500,000 policy has been fully depleted following her recent treatment overseas.

“Right now, Megan needs medical attention,” she said, adding that her daughter suffers from severe nerve pain and headaches.

The family has since launched a GoFundMe campaign with a target of $500,000 to cover immediate and ongoing medical expenses, including travel, accommodation, co-pay, procedures, and follow-up care.

“We are trying to replenish her insurance benefits so she could have immediate and ongoing lifesaving care,” Ms Higgs said.

In recent weeks, Megan has required costly pain management, including ketamine infusions, as she awaits further treatment. Meanwhile, local care options remain limited.

Although facilities such as the Princess Margaret Hospital and Rand Memorial Hospital provide essential services, they are not equipped to manage her current condition.

“So, it ain’t like we could go to Princess Margaret, that's free, but they don't do no VA shunt in that location (from brain to the heart),” Ms Higgs explained.

Doctors have warned that any delay could have serious consequences, particularly as there are already signs of fluid building up again in Megan’s brain.

“Any day, any moment it could be - that's it,” Ms Higgs added. She's having a lot of nerve issues. So, again, the shunt needs to be assessed because sometimes the valves need to be adjusted, sometimes it needs to drain, and sometimes it can shift and affect the nerves. So, there's a lot we are dealing with, with Megan. If we can't get money, no care.”

For Megan, the toll is not only physical but emotional. Frustrated by constant pain and limitations, she has expressed a simple wish to her mother.

“She tells me: ‘Mommy, I just want my life back. I just want to feel alive again.’ ”

Ms Higgs said caring for her daughter has also taken a personal and financial toll. She has been on extended leave from her job at the Grand Bahama Humane Society since July, dedicating her time to Megan’s care.

“Yes, it's hard, and I haven't been to work since because we are always at the hospital, taking her to see doctors,” she said.

Despite the challenges, she noted that support from her boss, coworkers, and the wider community has been a source of strength during difficult moments.

As Megan’s condition remains uncertain, her family is urging members of the public to assist in any way possible, emphasizing that access to funds could mean the difference between stability and a medical crisis.

“This shunt is the only thing keeping her alive,” Ms Higgs said.

The family said donations can be made to a GoFundMe campaign titled, Donate to Help Megan Get Life-Saving Treatments Abroad. Ms Higgs said donations can also be made to the Royal Bank of Canada account of Corey and Kendith Higgs: Branch #05285, Savings Account #7255292.