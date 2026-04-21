27-year-old charged in grandmother’s shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN has been charged with murdering a 48-year-old grandmother who was struck by a stray bullet while holding her grandson inside her Wilton Street home last week.

Prosecutors allege Anejo Smith, 27, caused the death of Tamika Nottage-Cime around 10pm on April 13 as he allegedly fired multiple shots while chasing another man through a yard in the area.

A bullet pierced the victim’s northwestern bedroom and struck her as she held her one-year-old grandson. The child, though covered in his grandmother’s blood, was not injured.

Smith allegedly fled the scene on foot.

The victim had been watching television with her family moments before the shooting.

Smith, who was not required to enter a plea before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Eva, was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment and advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his voluntary bill of indictment on August 20.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted.

In a statement after Mrs Nottage-Cime was killed, Centerville MP Jomo Campbell expressed condolences, noting that Mrs Nottage-Cime, who worked as a janitress at DW Davis School, had worked on his campaign.

Her husband of 15 years, Fenold Cime, who works on a Family Island, flew into New Providence after receiving the news. He told The Tribune last week that he was still in disbelief, having just spoken with his wife before the shooting.