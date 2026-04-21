Candidates defend net worth increase

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL Progressive Liberal Party candidates defended sharp increases in their net worth yesterday, attributing the gains to business interests, investments and personal circumstances.

Seabreeze candidate Leslia Miller-Brice said her declaration reflects assets held jointly with her husband and stems from private business interests tied to their marriage. Ms Miller-Brice reported a net worth of $8.7m, up from $3.1m in 2021. Her filings show most of her assets are in real estate and securities, with no liabilities, $81,000 in savings and $187,000 in a current account.

Carmichael candidate Keith Bell also reported a notable increase, from just over $1m in 2021 to $3.9m, which he linked to personal circumstances.

“My late wife, who was always prudent is managing our family’s affairs, passed away and life insurance proceeds were realised,” he said. “In addition, long-held estate has appreciated.” He said the experience highlighted the importance of financial planning and insurance to support families in difficult circumstances.

North Abaco candidate Kirk Cornish rejected suggestions that his increased wealth was improperly obtained, saying it reflected earnings and savings since entering public office. In 2021, Mr Cornish reported a net worth of $144,392.14, which has since risen to $819,355.77. At the time, he listed $13,000 in bank accounts, a $27,000 life insurance policy, property valued at $130,000, an annual salary of $42,000 and liabilities of $27,724.15.

He said the lower figure reflected savings he had to use after being placed on unpaid leave by Water and Sewerage Corporation board officials in 2021.

“Since becoming a member of Parliament, I would’ve retired from the Water and Sewerage Corporation,” he said. “I received my retirement package, I was able to save that. I’m also in a position that is paying me and I’m able to save funds out of that.”

Mr Cornish said he also has investments in real estate and criticised suggestions that his wealth had been improperly gained.

“I worked for that, ma’am,” he said. “I didn’t steal it. It didn’t came about suddenly. I earned that.”

Central and South Eleuthera candidate Clay Sweeting, whose net worth rose from $1.5m in 2021 to $4.5m, declined to comment.

Central and South Andros candidate Leon Lundy and North Andros candidate Leonardo Lightbourne also reported increases but did not respond to requests for comment up to press time.

Other PLP candidates reporting higher net worth include Myles Laroda, Pia Glover-Rolle, Glenys Hanna-Martin, McKell Bonaby, Wayne Munroe, Jobeth Coleby Davis and others. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper recorded the largest increase, with his net worth rising from $14.8m in 2021 to $28m. He declined to comment.

Matt Aubry, executive director of the Organisation for Responsible Governance, renewed calls for stronger scrutiny of financial disclosures.

He said candidates seeking office should be held accountable for how they will ensure transparency and prevent misuse of public funds and contracts.

“For a long time, we've also talked about the importance of revising the public disclosures law, ensuring that there is a lot more public oversight, that there is level of transparency, and that information is provided on a regular basis that provides a level of context,” he said. “The existing law relies upon a very opaque gathering of information with not a lot of public disclosure or reconciliation, and there's no real consequences that have been utilised to enforce anyone who hasn't complied, or if those disclosures that have been provided are hold up and are reflected.”

He said the lack of clear information risks eroding public trust and undermining civic participation.