Davis: Lottery would benefit private operators rather than public

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the country is facing serious challenges that require strong leadership, as he criticised the Free National Movement’s policies during a Progressive Liberal Party rally last night.

Addressing supporters at the Bahamas Beach Soccer Stadium, Mr Davis pointed to global and domestic pressures, including the Middle East war, climate change and shifts in the global economy, as issues that demand experienced governance.

He also took aim at the Free National Movement’s proposal for a national lottery, arguing it would benefit private operators rather than the public.

“They want the government to pay for a numbers game, but they want their private operators to make their profits from it! That’s right,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Davis further accused the Free National Movement of planning to roll back key social initiatives, including the National School Breakfast Programme and the National Youth Guard, while suppressing wage growth.

Turning to Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, Mr Davis questioned his leadership.

“The FNM cannot say the same," he said. "Poor Pintard.I feel a little sorry for him.

He does not lead his party. His party leads him in whichever direction the wind blows, and that wind is blowing up some big waves!”

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper also urged the public to vote for the Progressive Liberal Party to continue its work in government.

The rally drew a large crowd to the Bahamas Beach Soccer Stadium, where bleachers were filled with supporters dressed in blue and yellow shirts bearing the slogan “Choose Progress.”

Motorcades lined the streets leading to the venue, with supporters from various constituencies riding on trucks, waving flags and chanting the names of their representatives. Motorcyclists were also seen weaving through traffic with PLP flags flying.

Several candidates and Members of Parliament addressed the crowd, including McKell Bonaby, candidate for Mount Moriah; Wayne Munroe, candidate for Freetown; Wayde Watson, candidate for Bains and Grants Town; Michael Halkitis, candidate for St Barnabas; and Jomo Campbell, candidate for Centreville. Newcomer Sebastian Bastian, the party’s candidate for Fort Charlotte, also spoke.

Speakers repeatedly criticised Mr Pintard’s leadership, with some questioning his ability to lead the country amid reported divisions within his party. Others accused him of engaging in “politricks,” pettiness and inexperience.

They urged voters to support the Davis administration’s record rather than “going backward” by electing the Free National Movement.

The event also featured musical performances that energised the crowd. Bishop Lawrence Rolle performed “It Is Well,” while Geno D delivered a rake n’ scrape rendition encouraging supporters to participate.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie was also in attendance. The crowd reacted loudly as his well-known campaign song “Sound of a Victory” played through the speakers.

Mr Davis also criticised the Free National Movement’s St James candidate Rick Fox, referencing his conduct on nomination day.

“‘Y’all see how some of them carry on on Nomination Day? Now I’m not calling any names, cause you know how some of these big-time people like to cry. And when you point out how weak they are as a candidate, they say you’re bullying them. All the nastiness they say about me and the PLP, and they’re the ones crying,” Mr Davis said.

“But I gatta ask: what kind of Junkanoo dancing was that? People ask me if he had issues. I didn’t know what to say.

“But y’all don’t be too rough on him. He still gat a lot to learn. He’s just a First Time Voter.”

Mr Fox, who previously served as an ambassador under the Progressive Liberal Party, is now the Free National Movement’s candidate for St James.

Closing his remarks, Mr Davis urged voters to support the Progressive Liberal Party in the upcoming general election, framing it as a choice between continuing development or returning to a cycle where projects are halted when administrations change.