FNM calls for foreign observers as US asks to monitor election

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE United States has requested to observe The Bahamas’ upcoming general election as the Free National Movement presses concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said during a press conference yesterday that he wrote to US Ambassador Herschel Walker on April 8 seeking support in “facilitating credible and independent international observation”, citing concerns about the voters’ register and the administration of the ongoing registration exercise.

“In the present circumstances, concerns have arisen regarding aspects of the electoral process, including the accuracy and maintenance of the voters' register and the administration of the ongoing registration exercise,” Mr Pintard wrote. “While these concerns do not constitute proof of irregularity, they are of a nature that may undermine public confidence if not addressed through transparent and independent scrutiny.”

“Given the advanced stage of the electoral cycle, there is limited opportunity for systemic correction. In these circumstances, the presence of credible international observers represents the most effective means of ensuring transparency, accountability, and public assurance.”

The FNM released correspondence from US Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish confirming that a request had been made through diplomatic channels.

“The US Embassy has requested to observe the 2026 general elections in The Bahamas through formal diplomatic channels, and we understand invitation letters to all resident Heads of Mission will be issued from Government House,” Mrs Furnish said.

Mr Pintard said the party has also written to the United Nations, the Organisation of American States, the Commonwealth Secretariat and CARICOM seeking similar support.

Shortly after the FNM’s announcement, the government disclosed that the Organisation of American States and The Bahamas had signed an agreement establishing the privileges and immunities for election observers. It will mark the fourth time the OAS has observed an election in The Bahamas.

Asked whether the government would accept US observers, Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell did not directly answer, saying such matters fall to the appropriate legal authorities rather than Mr Pintard.

He also referenced a gazette notice stating that the Governor General, after consulting the Parliamentary Commissioner, may invite external observers to monitor elections.

At a press conference at the party’s headquarters, the FNM renewed allegations about the integrity of the electoral system, pointing to what it described as breaches across government agencies that could allow non-Bahamians to obtain fraudulent documents.

Mr Pintard also cited a recent case in which a foreign national was reportedly found with two voter registration cards tied to different constituencies. The matter has been referred to the police.

“The proof of criminal behaviour, negligence and complicity is seen almost weekly, and many whistle blowers are now appearing, sharing the documents and what they are experiencing,” he claimed.

“It is these actions that are forced this compromised PLP administration to admit that there is a problem, yet in the face of overwhelming cases and facts about the influx of illegal migrants and the proliferation of fraudulent documents, the prime minister still does not believe that we have a crisis or a systemic problem.”

The FNM said it launched its “Save Our Sovereignty” campaign to defend the integrity of the vote, passports and citizenship.

Mr Pintard said his party has been raising concerns about electoral integrity since 2022 and submitted formal complaints earlier this year to the Parliamentary Registration Department.

“We will be equally aggressive in identifying Bahamians who are falsely seeking to vote in constituencies where they do not belong or who seek to vote twice,” he said.

“We issue this warning plainly, and without apology. The integrity of our electoral process belongs to the Bahamian people. I will lead our party’s defence of our nation and defense of our sovereignty.”

He also called for changes to polling-day procedures to allow verification of voter identification beyond voter cards and repeated calls for the removal of Parliamentary Registration Commissioner Harrison Thompson and Returning Officer Neil Campbell.

For the PLP, Latrae Rahming rejected the opposition’s claims, accusing the FNM of turning standard electoral processes into political controversy.

He said the review and updating of the voters’ register fall within the legal authority of the Parliamentary Registration Department and are part of maintaining its accuracy.

“It is a standard part of maintaining the integrity of the register,” he said. “What has changed is the FNM's political strategy. The FNM appears to believe that if they shout loud enough, attack civil servants and cast doubt on the very people who have administered successive at elections, they can create confusion and gain political advantage. That is reckless and does a huge disservice to the public confidence.”

He added that international observers are not new to The Bahamas, noting that previous elections have been monitored by organisations such as CARICOM and the OAS.

“The sudden attempt to present observers' interests as some dramatic breakthrough is political theater,” he said.

Mr Rahming said the PLP supports maintaining a clean voter register through lawful review and due process and rejected claims that the process is improper.

“The FNM is trying to make a standard administrative process look sinister,” he said. “The country should see this for what it is an effort to weaken the confidence in the public institutions and to bully civil servants in the middle of their lawful duties.”

“The Bahamian people deserve calm, fairness and respect for their democratic process. They also deserve better than fear, noise, and manufactured outrage.”