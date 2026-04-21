Grand Bahama man charged with rape

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GRAND Bahama man was charged with rape in Grand Bahama’s Magistrate Court yesterday.

Valentine Adderley Jr, 30, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith. He is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 58-year-old woman without her consent on April 9 in West End.

Adderley was not required to enter a plea. He was not represented by counsel, and the matter was adjourned to June 24.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.







