Man blames drinking problem for stealing hair trimmer

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 33-year-old man was fined $200 in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday after pleading guilty to stealing and receiving charges stemming from an April 3 incident on Bernard Road in New Providence.

Shaquille White, of Faith Avenue off Carmichael Road, admitted stealing a grey T-Outliner hair trimmer valued at $85.06, the property of Beautylicious, and dishonestly receiving the same item.

Prosecutors said he entered the store, was seen holding the item, and tried to leave on foot without paying. He was pursued, subdued, and the item was recovered before his arrest.

He was taken to the Wulff Road Police Station, where he admitted the offence. Mr White accepted the facts when they were read to him.

Before sentencing, he asked for leniency, telling the court he had a drinking problem and was employed, allowing him to pay a fine. He said he did not want to return to jail after recently serving a three-year sentence.

The prosecution agreed to a fine but sought probation.

Mr White was fined $200 or one month in prison if he defaults and was placed on six months’ probation.

He told the court he could pay within two weeks and was ordered to pay by May 1, 2026.

The matter was adjourned to May 1 for payment of the fine and to November 26 for a probation review.