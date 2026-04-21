Migrant fined $800 for drugs and handed to Immigration

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old Haitian migrant was fined $800 in the Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to drug possession and was subsequently handed over to immigration authorities.

Lorence Saint-Justin, who lived in Harbour Island, admitted that on April 15, 2026, he was found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs without lawful authority.

He was ordered to pay the fine or serve three months in prison if he defaults.

He was handed over to immigration authorities following the proceedings.