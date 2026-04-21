Pintard tells PM to ‘take a look’ at Cooper’s $13m wealth jump

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper’s reported $28m net worth — up from $14.8m in 2021 and $7.9m in 2017 — drew a pointed remark yesterday from Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, who suggested the prime minister should “take a look” at some of his colleagues following recent financial disclosures.
Mr Pintard said the scale of increases in some candidates’ declared wealth raised questions, particularly when viewed alongside what he described as inconsistent disclosure practices.
“I heard that there may have been one cabinet minister doubled, that’s a remarkable amount of money,” he said. “I do believe a government can investigate disclosures if they so desire. I mean, you could investigate, and I would recommend that the prime minister, you know, take a look at a couple of his colleagues. Boy, twice as much one term later? That person should have been minister of finance!”
Mr Pintard said members of the Free National Movement have consistently met their annual disclosure obligations in a timely manner, including providing details from the previous year, contrasting this with what he characterised as a lack of transparency from the Progressive Liberal Party.
Mr Pintard wrongly claimed that none of the PLP’s members had disclosed their information. The Tribune has previously reported that many members of Parliament in the Davis administration had made disclosures in past years.
Mr Pintard accused the PLP of a “pattern of operating in darkness”.
Comments
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Mr Pintard is a desperate man who lives in darkness Toggie and boggie guy.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
He wants people to become upset because person of a certain hue has money. HELL NO
whatsup 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Pintard is absolutely correct!
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