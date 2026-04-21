Pintard tells PM to ‘take a look’ at Cooper’s $13m wealth jump

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper’s reported $28m net worth — up from $14.8m in 2021 and $7.9m in 2017 — drew a pointed remark yesterday from Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, who suggested the prime minister should “take a look” at some of his colleagues following recent financial disclosures.

Mr Pintard said the scale of increases in some candidates’ declared wealth raised questions, particularly when viewed alongside what he described as inconsistent disclosure practices.

“I heard that there may have been one cabinet minister doubled, that’s a remarkable amount of money,” he said. “I do believe a government can investigate disclosures if they so desire. I mean, you could investigate, and I would recommend that the prime minister, you know, take a look at a couple of his colleagues. Boy, twice as much one term later? That person should have been minister of finance!”

Mr Pintard said members of the Free National Movement have consistently met their annual disclosure obligations in a timely manner, including providing details from the previous year, contrasting this with what he characterised as a lack of transparency from the Progressive Liberal Party.

Mr Pintard wrongly claimed that none of the PLP’s members had disclosed their information. The Tribune has previously reported that many members of Parliament in the Davis administration had made disclosures in past years.

Mr Pintard accused the PLP of a “pattern of operating in darkness”.