PM Davis officially launches PricePal grocery comparison app

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE government yesterday officially launched its national price comparison app, PricePal, moving it out of beta testing and making it publicly available to consumers, with Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis saying the initiative is aimed at increasing competition and helping Bahamians save money on everyday shopping.

However, on the sidelines of the event, Mr Davis declined to respond to questions about the Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority, which has come under scrutiny over its massive overspending under chairman Mckell Bonaby.

During the event, Mr Davis said the PricePal is designed to give consumers greater control over their shopping decisions by allowing them to compare prices across stores.

The launch took place at Phoenix Supermarket on East Street South.

“This initiative is designed to put tools in the hands of consumers to enable them to save money when they're shopping. The price pal is a comparison app that compares prices across stores and across our communities, and it gives them the opportunity to choose where they would wish to shop,” Mr Davis said yesterday.

The app allows users to compare grocery prices across multiple retailers and locations, while also providing a platform to report consumer complaints such as expired goods or pricing discrepancies.

Senator Randy Rolle, chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission, said the reporting feature is expected to strengthen consumer awareness and accountability.

“What this app does is allow the Bahamian public to be informed as it relates to information and shopping throughout the experience of it all,” he said.

“And so once consumers know that there will be a function on the app where they're able to also report complaints many times, you know, Bahamian consumers shop with their eyes, or they don't pay attention to little detail and so what this app will do is, if there is an issue where there's an expiry item or something, they're able to report it on the app, and someone can work with them, deal with it right away.”

Officials said more than 1,000 Bahamians signed up during the beta testing phase. With its official release, the app is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and can be accessed globally, though its primary focus remains The Bahamas.

The platform already includes retailers across New Providence and several Family Islands, including Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma, Bimini and the Berry Islands. Authorities said additional islands and merchants will be added monthly, supported by price inspectors working alongside the Consumer Affairs Department to verify and update data.

Senator Barry Griffin, chairman of the Bahamas Trade Commission, said the app forms part of a wider strategy to improve affordability and transparency in the local market.

“Today is the day that we launch Price Pal, which is a new consumer app commissioned by the government of the Bahamas that intends to put the power back in the hands of consumers,” he said yesterday.

“Consumers will be able to compare prices across products across the country, across stores. And so today we have the prime minister here. He is going to launch Price Pal, which is just one part of the government's economic agenda to bring back a more affordable Bahamas and bring price transparency into the market and more competition and innovation.”

Bamboo Town MP Patricia Deveaux welcomed the launch in her constituency, highlighting its potential to support small businesses and keep more money circulating locally.

The app’s launch comes amid ongoing concerns about the high cost of living in The Bahamas. Government policy advisor Ian Poitier previously described the country as one of the ten most expensive places in the world, noting that many households are struggling to make ends meet.

PricePal is intended to address those pressures by improving price transparency and enabling consumers to identify lower-cost options. It was developed through a partnership involving the Office of the Prime Minister, the Bahamas Trade Commission, the Consumer Protection Commission, the Consumer Affairs Department, and developer Novio Group.

Consumer Affairs officials said the app will also modernise how price data is collected and monitored, shifting from manual systems to real-time digital tracking, which is expected to improve enforcement and policy decision-making.

While officials acknowledged that the platform alone will not solve the cost-of-living crisis, they said it represents a significant step toward giving consumers greater control and insight into their spending.



