Prison officer charged with fatal East Bay hit and run

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A PRISON officer accused in a fatal hit-and-run on East Bay Street that left a 29-year-old father of two dead in March was charged yesterday and granted bail.

Prosecutors allege Jaquon Burrows, 25, was driving dangerously east along East Bay Street when he struck Kareem Williams with his vehicle around 9.30pm on March 15.

Police said officers responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians. Investigators said Williams had exited a black Nissan Note parked along the southern lane and was walking to assist a female passenger when both were struck by the defendant’s vehicle. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Emergency Medical Services transported Williams and a 23-year-old woman to Princess Margaret Hospital. Williams suffered severe head injuries and died on March 19.

Officers from the Mobile Division later arrested the accused and recovered the suspected vehicle on an unnamed road in the Kennedy Subdivision.

Burrows was not required to enter a plea to a charge of vehicular manslaughter before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was told his case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Inspector Deon Barr, the prosecutor, raised no objection to bail, which was set at $9,500 with one or two sureties.

Burrows must sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Thursday by 9pm.

He returns to court for service of his voluntary bill of indictment on August 20.



