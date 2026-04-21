‘Slow down and love one another’urges nation’s newest centenarian

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AS DOROTHEA Louise Strachan celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday, she had a message for the nation’s younger generation: slow down – and love one another.

The country’s latest centenarian marked the milestone at home with husband Errol ‘Duke’ Strachan, the legendary Bahamian musician, who is 93, friends and a visit marking official recognition of becoming a centurion from Governor General Dame Cynthia A Pratt. There was also a message from His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The celebration unfolded inside the couple’s modest two-storey home where the pair are preparing to celebrate 71 years of marriage on June 21.

Mrs Strachan, who said said she never expected to reach 100, attributes her longevity to faith and gratitude. She urged younger generations to prioritise love and patience, encouraging them to “love one another” and to “slow down”.

“Don’t be too fast,” she said. “Don’t be too in a hurry for everything you see, something you want. It’s going to take time. Don’t rush into nothing because you might fall down, but if you take your time, you could get what you’re looking for when the time comes.”

Mrs Strachan, who spent more than 50 years in the tourism and hospitality industry, began working as a waitress on Bay Street when she was 16, later moving into management roles before operating her own restaurant. Her career also included time at the Holiday Inn on Paradise Island, where she became known for her service and connection with guests.

Her contributions were formally recognised in 2006 when she received the Cacique Minister’s Award.

Even after retiring in 1991, she remained active, preparing and delivering lunches to offices several days a week, continuing a lifelong commitment to service and community.

Inside the home, decades of cultural and personal history line the walls, with photographs and memorabilia, including images of Bahamian actor Sidney Poitier, musician Isaac Hayes, and NBA figures Patrick Ewing and Julius Erving, alongside family snapshots and community moments.

In a back room, awards and plaques document the couple’s contributions over the years, alongside musical instruments belonging to Mr Strachan. The home once served as a venue for concerts and gatherings, reflecting their longstanding cultural presence.

During the visit, Dame Cynthia praised Mrs Strachan’s independence and clarity, noting that she remains in her “sound mind”.

“To reach the age of 100, if that’s not a blessing, tell me what is,” Dame Cynthia said. “Because you came from good stock, and you have good stock following you right now.”

In a letter presented at the home, the Governor General extended “heartiest congratulations” and expressed “the profound gratitude of a proud nation” for Mrs Strachan’s contributions to national development.

A separate message from King Charles III and Queen Camilla conveyed their “warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes” on her birthday.

Mr Strachan was in the news last month after a correctional officer fatally shot one of his dogs outside their Soldier Road home during a funeral procession. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated, sparked national outrage and drew criticism from animal welfare advocates.

Authorities later said no breach of policy was found, and the officer would not face disciplinary action. The Department of Correctional Services apologised to Mr Strachan and agreed to provide a replacement dog. Mr Strachan said at the time that he accepted the gesture but still missed the animal, describing the shooting as “totally unnecessary.” It is not clear whether the department has given him a new dog.