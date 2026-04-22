Bain seeks to seal court records in $90,000 dispute

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

COALITION of Independents leader Lincoln Bain, who is seeking election in the upcoming general election, is attempting to have court proceedings in a long-running $90,000 civil dispute sealed, though an initial effort earlier this month failed after the request was made without a formal application.

The Tribune understands the request was raised orally by attorney Tanya Wright, who appeared on Mr Bain’s behalf, during a Notice to Attend Examination hearing on April 1, 2026.

Attorney for the claimant, Travette Pyfrom, objected, arguing that no proper application had been filed and that the matter was being heard in open court.

The court indicated it had no objection to the request in principle but said it could not make a determination because there was no formal application before it at the time.

Court officials later confirmed that the application was filed on April 2, a day after the hearing had already taken place.

As a result, the request was not considered during the April 1 proceedings, and no order was made to seal the matter. The case remains a matter of public record for now.

According to court documents, the application seeks a sealing and non-disclosure order and asks that the claimant, Zinnia Rolle, be required to attend all future hearings in person unless otherwise directed by the court or agreed by the parties.

The filing argues that Mr Bain is a public figure and claims that information disclosed during proceedings held in chambers was later shared publicly on social media, particularly Facebook, despite a warning from the court.

It further alleges that the information could only have come from someone present at a March 13, 2026 hearing and raises concerns that the claimant has failed to attend hearings for several years, which the application suggests may mean she is unaware of directions given by the court.

The application also indicates that Mr Bain intends to rely on an affidavit filed in support of the request.

The dispute stems from a failed investment dating back to 2010. Zinnia Rolle secured a Supreme Court judgment in December 2021 ordering Bain and his company to repay $64,000. The ruling was later upheld by the Court of Appeal, and in October 2025, an additional $26,000 in costs was awarded after the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council declined to hear Bain’s appeal.

The combined $90,000 remains unpaid, with enforcement efforts intensifying in recent months.

Mr Bain was previously required to appear before Supreme Court Registrar Renaldo Toote as part of proceedings related to the outstanding sum.

In his recent financial declarations ahead of the May general election, Mr Bain claimed he has a net worth of more than $1.5m.

He listed liabilities as $85k.