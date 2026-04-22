Election chief defends register and warns against public attacks

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PARLIAMENTARY Commissioner Harrison Thompson defended the integrity of the voters’ register and the work of the Parliamentary Registration Department yesterday, as the opposition stepped up concerns about the electoral process ahead of the general election.

In a statement responding to recent criticism, Mr Thompson said reviewing and updating the register is a routine and lawful part of election administration carried out under the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act.

His comments come after Opposition Leader Michael Pintard and the Free National Movement raised concerns about the accuracy of the voters’ register and called for increased international observation, including involvement from the United States.

Mr Thompson said The Bahamas has a strong record of “peaceful and successful elections” and noted that international observer missions have long been part of the country’s electoral process, with invitations already sent to several groups for the upcoming vote.

He also pointed to ongoing engagement with political parties, saying concerns raised are reviewed and addressed where necessary.

“The Department maintains a working relationship with the legal teams and representatives of all major political parties,” he said. “Where a party identifies a concern, that concern is reviewed. Where a correction is required, that correction is made. This has always been the practice.”

Mr Thompson urged political leaders and public figures to avoid undermining confidence in the electoral system or targeting public officers.

“Civil servants who carry out their duties under law deserve fairness and respect,” he said. “Political disagreement should never become a basis for attacking officers whose role is to apply the law faithfully and professionally.”

He added: “I will defend the integrity of this Department and the good name of the public servants who serve within it.”

“I urge every stakeholder in the electoral process to respect the law, respect the officers charged with carrying it out, and respect the institutions that support free and fair elections in The Bahamas.”

“The Parliamentary Registration Department remains committed to acting fairly, lawfully, and in the public interest.”

The US Embassy, through Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish, confirmed that a request to observe the 2026 general election had been made through formal diplomatic channels, with invitations expected to be issued from Government House.

The opposition has intensified its criticism in recent days, pointing to reported cases of fraudulent voter documentation and calling for procedural changes on polling day, as well as the removal of senior election officials.

Mr Pintard said his party has raised concerns since 2022 and submitted formal complaints earlier this year.



