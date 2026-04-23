Darville defends hospital deal amid US criticism

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville pushed back against claims the government rushed into its Chinese-backed hospital deal, saying the project had been in development for years, fully disclosed in Parliament, and timed to meet environmental requirements before breaking ground.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Fox Hill Clinic renaming yesterday, Dr Darville said the administration had worked on the project for more than three and a half years and maintained that all details were in the public domain. He said environmental safeguards, including the relocation of plant life to restore the ecosystem after construction, influenced the timeline to break ground.

He also said the Chinese loan facility had been publicly discussed for more than two and a half years and that financing is now secured, with the tertiary hospital expected to be completed within 30 to 36 months to address a critical national need.

The minister’s remarks come as the government responds to what it has described as an “unusual” public intervention by the United States, which questioned the project’s financing structure and raised concerns about sovereignty shortly after the $285.25m development broke ground in New Providence.

US Ambassador Herschel Walker criticised the project's pace and warned that elements of the agreement could be subject to Chinese law, while indicating that the United States remains open to supporting alternative financing.

Dr Darville said the government had explored US-backed financing early in the process but found no appetite. He said officials approached the US Export-Import Bank and examined private-public partnerships, but the latter came with interest rates the government considered too high. He said the Chinese offer — a two percent loan over 20 years — was viewed as the most viable option and was approved by Cabinet.

He said the government is confident in its position and has made all loan documents available to the public through Parliament.

In a separate statement earlier this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has sought “urgent clarification” from the United States and maintained that there are no outstanding issues with the agreement. Officials said all relevant documents were tabled in Parliament and rejected claims that the project was rushed, noting discussions spanned several years.

The ministry also warned that delays would have placed further strain on an already overburdened healthcare system and said US companies are expected to play a role in supplying medical equipment.

The hospital will be built on a 50-acre site in the Prepall tract and is intended to ease pressure on existing facilities, including Princess Margaret Hospital, which officials say can no longer meet demand. It will focus on women and children and include a trauma centre, medical and surgical wards, maternal and child health services, intensive care units, advanced imaging, the country’s first reference morgue, a 510-space parking facility and green spaces.

The project is being funded through a $195m concessional loan from the Export-Import Bank of China at two percent interest over 20 years, with a five-year grace period. Construction is expected to take between 30 and 36 months.