Man faces charges over multiple armed robberies

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of a series of armed robberies in New Providence over the past four months was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Tario Johnson, 30, robbed Elebin Solomon at gunpoint of $150 in cash, a bicycle, a walkie-talkie and a Samsung A21 phone on April 4. That same day, Johnson and Jesula Joseph, 36, were reportedly found with the stolen items.

On April 7, Johnson allegedly robbed Marcien Hanna at gunpoint of $11 and a blue Samsung cellphone. On March 28, he allegedly robbed Eddort Dormil of $2,300. On April 6, he allegedly robbed Reno Ilfrand at gunpoint of a black Samsung phone and a black wallet.

The pair is also accused of conspiring to rob Tyrell Scavella of a G-Shock watch and $65 on December 6, 2025.

Johnson was not required to enter a plea to four counts of armed robbery before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans. He was told the matters would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Both accused pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Johnson was informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Inspector Deon Barr, the prosecutor, objected to Joseph’s bail, citing her immigration status. However, an immigration officer confirmed she is applying for citizenship.

Joseph was granted $8,000 bail with one or two sureties. She must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Tuesday and Friday by 9pm.

Johnson returns to court for service of his voluntary bill of indictment on August 20. Trial for the remaining charges begins on July 14.