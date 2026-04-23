Man remanded after alleged knifepoint motorcycle theft

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man accused of robbing another man of his motorcycle at knifepoint earlier this month was remanded to prison.

Prosecutors allege Cardinal McPhee, armed with a knife, robbed Djelo Alcyd of his 2023 black-and-white Yamaha XTZ motorcycle near a tyre shop on Zion Boulevard around 4pm on April 9 before fleeing west on the bike.

The stolen motorcycle is valued at $3,000.

McPhee was not required to enter a plea to armed robbery before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was told the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

McPhee was also informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until August 20, when the voluntary bill of indictment is to be served.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Levan Johnson represented the accused.