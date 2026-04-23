PLP leaders urge Abaco voters to grant party a second term

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

At a Progressive Liberal Party rally in Abaco, residents were urged to grant the governing party a second term in office as candidates pointed to ongoing recovery efforts, economic progress, and plans to expand opportunities in healthcare, education, housing and improved sporting facilities for the island.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said Abaco’s tourism sector has rebounded, describing the island as “once again a leading destination” for stopover visitors. He said increased investment and economic activity are signs of recovery.

He highlighted ongoing and planned developments, including the redevelopment of Treasure Cay, which he said will create construction and permanent jobs, and restore access to basic services in North Abaco. He also referenced a plan for 300 new homes on the island, expansion at the Abaco Club, and new financial services activity in Marsh Harbour.

On infrastructure, Mr Davis pointed to energy reforms, including a hybrid power project aimed at improving reliability and reducing long-term costs, as well as broader investments in education and workforce development, such as the expansion of BTVI and national training programmes.

He also outlined the role of technology in expanding access to education, remote work, and healthcare services in Family Islands like Abaco.

Mr Davis emphasised progress in housing, energy reform, and major developments like Treasure Cay. He warned that the FNM’s proposed “reset” would reverse current initiatives. Quoting from a book he attributed to the opposition leader, he said: “Make sure you undo all the successful things your predecessor did.”

He argued that such a shift would jeopardize programmes related to youth development, education, and Family Island investment. Mr Davis also addressed immigration enforcement and land use, stating the government has taken a stricter approach, including demolishing illegal structures and increasing deportations, the largest ever than previous administrations.

Overall, Mr Davis framed Abaco as a key part of the government’s national development strategy, with a focus on investment, infrastructure, and expanding opportunities, while acknowledging that “there’s a lot more to do” to fully restore and modernize the island.

North Abaco candidate Kirk Cornish and Central and South Abaco candidate Bradley Fox criticized the FNM’s handling of Hurricane Dorian and its aftermath, arguing that the response fell short of the needs of Abaco residents.

“When Hurricane Dorian hit, we didn’t just lose homes—we lost dignity. Our loved ones were left in a trailer. That is their “compassion.” Abaco ain’t forget,” he told supporters.

Under the PLP, Mr Cornish highlighted the progress achieved in Abaco, pointing to ongoing recovery efforts in Abaco following Hurricane Dorian.

“I’ll be honest—there is still more to do, he said. That’s why I’m asking for a second chance to finish what we started,” he said.

Mr Cornish said they will be strengthening and enhancing sports development by bringing the eight-lane track and modern facilities to Abaco for young athletes.

On education, he said the PLP government is investing in education—ensuring schools are staffed, equipped, and modern, including support for special needs children. “We must do better for children with special needs, with trained teachers and proper support. No child should be left behind,” he said.

The MP for North Abaco also said that the government will expand scholarships in healthcare to allow Abaconians to train in critical healthcare fields, including X-ray and laboratory technology, so they can return home to serve their communities.

“Healthcare must improve. We cannot have machines sitting unused because we lack technicians. We need trained X-ray techs, lab workers, and doctors on every cay. No Abacoian should have to leave home to receive care,” he said.

Addressing infrastructure, Mr Cornish pointed to renovations across communities, including parks, courts, clinics, and generators, along with improvements to water and sewer systems, the construction of a hurricane shelter in Central Pines, and the distribution of new homes.

While acknowledging progress, he said more road works and road improvements are needed. Mr Cornish also touched on agriculture, citing efforts to support farmers, expand poultry production, and strengthen food security through school-based programs.

Sebas Bastian, candidate for Fort Charlotte, said PLP plans to double funding for business grants and expand access to financing for entrepreneurs. He also highlighted education reforms, including digital literacy initiatives.

Mr Bastian also pointed to plans for additional housing in Spring City and Central Pines, as well as the expansion of the rent-to-own program.

On national security, he referenced efforts to strengthen crime strategies, which included increases in law enforcement personnel, including 748 new police officers, 379 corrections officers, and 300 immigration officers.

Central and South Abaco candidate Bradley Fox said he is ready to carry the baton and continue the work that has been started in Central and South Abaco.

“There's still a lot of work to be done in Abaco; we're not where we need to be yet,” he admitted.

Mr Fox noted that Abaco is seeing signs of economic recovery.

“Our economy has been restored," he said. "We see it in the amount of boats in our marinas, the amount of jets on the tarmac. Homes are being constructed. Families have returned home. Communities are being rebuilt, and hope is being restored. And for the first time, we now have a BTVI extension campus right here in Abaco.”



