Police seize $18k and drugs during Star Lane house raid

A 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested after police seized suspected marijuana and more than $18,000 in cash during a search of a Star Lane residence on Monday afternoon.

Officers, acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant shortly after 1:00 p.m. at a white home in the area. Police reported that upon arrival, both occupants attempted to flee toward the kitchen before officers gained entry and presented the warrant.

A search of the premises uncovered multiple quantities of suspected marijuana, including 24 packages found in a grey garbage bag and additional amounts on the kitchen counter. Four clear jars containing suspected marijuana were also recovered.

In a bedroom on the western side of the home, officers discovered a large quantity of cash. Police seized $15,900 in U.S. currency and $2,525.50 in Bahamian currency, for a total of $18,425.50, believed to be proceeds of criminal activity.

Additionally, officers confiscated approximately 1.2 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, with an estimated street value of $2,300. The total weight and value of the remaining suspected drugs are still being determined.

Both suspects were taken into custody and cautioned in connection with the discovery. Investigations are ongoing.