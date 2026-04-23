Repeat offender gets three years prison for housebreaking

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 28-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after breaking into a Sea Breeze home and stealing $1,000 worth of items.
Claude Desir broke into the residence of Sundaya Lewis on Sea Breeze Lane between April 12 and 14 and stole a 19-inch television, a wooden bed frame, a portable stove burner and a 16-inch fan.
Desir pleaded guilty to housebreaking and stealing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.
Inspector Cordero Farrington, the prosecutor, urged the court to impose a strict sentence in the interest of public safety, citing Desir’s criminal record.
Desir had a prior stealing conviction from 2025 and a firearm conviction.
He was sentenced to three years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.
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