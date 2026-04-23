Repeat offender gets three years prison for housebreaking

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after breaking into a Sea Breeze home and stealing $1,000 worth of items.

Claude Desir broke into the residence of Sundaya Lewis on Sea Breeze Lane between April 12 and 14 and stole a 19-inch television, a wooden bed frame, a portable stove burner and a 16-inch fan.

Desir pleaded guilty to housebreaking and stealing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Inspector Cordero Farrington, the prosecutor, urged the court to impose a strict sentence in the interest of public safety, citing Desir’s criminal record.

Desir had a prior stealing conviction from 2025 and a firearm conviction.

He was sentenced to three years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.